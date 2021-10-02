Bal Bharati school branch de-recognised

The Directorate of Education has de-recognised Bal Bharati Public School, Pitampura, on the grounds of “profiteering and commercialisation of education” by “charging unwarranted/illegal increased fee”.

The school will be allowed to complete the 2021-22 academic session with recognition, according to an order issued by the Director of Education. Once the session ends, all students will be shifted to nearby recognised schools run by the Child Education Society or nearby government schools with parents’ consent. The school will not be allowed to hold admissions for the 2022-23 academic session. All teaching, non-teaching and other staff will be adjusted by the Child Education Society in other recognised schools within the NCT. The society will also be the custodian of all records of the school.

The private, unaided school runs on land allotted by the DDA. Conditions in the allotment letter include seeking approval of the education director before any fee hike. The order notes that the school was found to be illegally charging increased fees from 2018-19 and 2019-20 without the education director’s nod. For the 2020-21 session too, it was charging tuition fees based on the unwarranted increased fee structure of 2019-20 instead of the 2015-16 structure, the order notes.

The fee hike proposal submitted by the school for 2019-20 was evaluated and it was found that there was no need for a hike as it has surplus funds of Rs 10,61,62,759 even after meeting all its expenditure.

The school couldn’t be reached for a comment.