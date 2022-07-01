Bajrang Dal, VHP members booked for ‘promoting enmity’ during Gurgaon protest

Two days after members of Bajrang Dal and Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) staged a protest in Gurgaon demanding stringent punishment for the accused in the murder of a tailor, Kanhaiya Lal, in Udaipur, Gurgaon police have booked the organisers of the rally for allegedly raising abusive slogans and promoting enmity between communities.

On Wednesday, at least 80 people had assembled at Nehru Park around 5 pm and marched towards Sadar Bazar before dispersing at Harish Bakery chowk. Protesters had burnt an effigy of ‘Islamic Jihad terrorism’. In purported videos of the rally, protesters could be heard raising provocative slogans against the Muslim community near Jama Masjid, as well as shouting ‘desh ke gaddaron ko, goli maaro saalon ko’.

Police said they took suo motu cognizance of the incident after videos of the rally went viral on social media.

“During this rally/procession, slogans were raised by using abusive language against a particular community. Taking action in this regard, an FIR has been registered against organisers and others who had raised slogans in the rally,” said Subhash Boken, spokesperson, Gurgaon police.

Police sources said the organisers had been granted permission for the rally on Wednesday. Sources said some of the organisers were summoned by the police on Thursday for questioning.

A senior police officer, requesting anonymity, said, “The organisers from Bajrang Dal and VHP had been granted permission subject to maintaining law and order. Suo motu action has been taken by the police in this regard.”

Kulbhushan Bhardwaj, who was among the people leading the protest, had told The Indian Express on Wednesday, “We demand harshest punishment for the accused. The state government should give Rs 1 crore compensation and a government job to the relatives of the victim. The case should be fast tracked and the probe should be transferred to law enforcement agencies in UP.”

Police said an FIR was registered under sections 153A (promotion enmity between different communities on ground of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language etc and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony), 295A (deliberate and malicious act intended to outrage religious feelings of any class, by insulting religious beliefs) 116 (abetment of offence punishable with imprisonment), 34 (common intention) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) of the Indian Penal Code at City police station.