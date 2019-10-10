Bajrang Dal member shot at while chasing ‘vehicle transporting cows’

The Manesar district convenor of Bajrang Dal was shot in the chest while chasing alleged cow smugglers in Gurgaon on Wednesday night.

The man, identified as Monu, has been admitted to Medanta – The Medicity in Gurgaon.

According to the police, the incident took place around 3 am, when, following a tip-off, Monu with a group of men began chasing a vehicle in which four cows were allegedly being illegally transported.

Confirming this, Abhishek Gaur, Gurgaon district president of Bajrang Dal, said, “They tried to stop the vehicle near Bhondsi, after they received information that it was being used to transport cows illegally. However, the driver fled the spot and the team of cow vigilantes began chasing him.”

The chase, Gaur said, lasted for an hour, as the tempo raced through Bhondsi, Badshahpur, Golf Course Extension road and Rajiv Chowk, before coming to a stop in Sector 10.

“They kept releasing cows from the vehicle all along the way to try to obstruct the passage of the vigilantes, but the latter managed to evade the animals and continued after them,” claimed Gaur.

“At sector 10, however, they stopped the car and opened fire on Monu and his group. Monu, who is our Manesar district convenor, was shot in the chest, and the smugglers managed to flee in the confusion,” he said.

The police said they received information about the incident only after the shooting.

“The men chased the vehicle but we were informed only after the chase came to an end,” said Subhash Boken, PRO of Gurgaon Police.

“An FIR was registered regarding the matter. The vehicle in which the purported smugglers were travelling was found abandoned near Tauru. Investigations are being conducted to identify and nab them,” he said.

On Monu deciding to chose the men, Gaur said, “Cow protection is one of our main concerns, and our party members often take part in initiatives to prevent smuggling and bring those involved in it to book. That is what he was doing too.”