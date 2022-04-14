Bail to eight accused of attacking Kejriwal’s residence

The Delhi High Court granted bail to eight Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) activists, who were arrested in a case in connection with the protest and vandalism outside Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence, saying their continued detention in judicial custody is clearly not required for investigation of the offences.

Justice Asha Menon said, “Others who had been identified in photos have been issued notices under section 41A (of the) CrPC and are also participating in the investigations. Thus, the continued custody of the applicants in jail is not called for only because some investigations are still going on.” The court said there has been no allegation of damage to public property through arson and fire or other means, and noted that the accused have been in custody for 14 days and the evidence collected is such that there is no possibility of the applicants tampering with it or inducing or threatening any witnesses.

The court said on damage caused to public property cannot be at any stage overlooked, but the facts are to be considered to reckon what damage has been caused: “Here, the allegations are that the protestors have vandalised some of the CCTVs and an arm of a boom barrier, and had also smeared paint on the main gate of the residence. There is no allegation of damage to public property through arson and fire or other means on a scale that would clearly be a far more serious matter than what has been alleged against the applicants. They are mostly in their twenties except for three who are older.”

The bail was granted on furnishing a personal bond and a surety bond each of Rs 35,000 and directed them not to leave Delhi without intimating the SHO concerned, and they shall not go beyond the NCR without permission after the trial commences.

The court found force in the contention of counsel for the accused that when as per the FIR, the barricades were jumped over by the applicants in the presence of the police, they could have been arrested then and there, but they were arrested subsequently at night around 9.00 or 9.30 pm from their homes.

“The FIR itself records that initially, the protestors gathered outside the IP College, and as the crowd swelled the members of the BJYM started moving forward but significantly there is no mention of any weapon or arms nor of any call for violence. The FIR merely states that the applicants jumped the barricades,” it said.

“It is also stated that the police sought to reason with them but they did not listen to the police and kept moving towards the CM Residence. There is a reference to jostling, during which some policemen have received injuries. Four policemen stated to be injured are not hospitalised. Their MLCs have also been collected, only the opinion in respect of two policemen, is awaited,” it said.