Delhi: Bail over, inmate returns with three phones and SIM in stomach

To outsmart security personnel at Mandoli Jail, a 24-year-old undertrial returning from 15-day interim bail concealed three mobile phones, a charger cable, two SIM cards, a memory card and 10 packets of smack inside his abdominal cavity. It was detected by security personnel, following which they referred him to two different hospitals.

Additional IG Rajkumar, the Tihar spokesperson, told The Indian Express that the undertrial, Akhtar alias John Shina, was arrested on charges of allegedly raping a minor girl in Eastern range.

“On March 23, he was released on interim bail for 15 days, and he came back on April 6. When he passed through the metal detector, the device picked up the equipment, but a search of the man yielded nothing.

Security personnel felt something was suspicious, and they informed their seniors, who referred him to GTB hospital for a medical check-up. However, doctors were unable to reach a conclusion, and the man was referred to the gastroenterology department of GB Pant hospital.

“Following an X-ray, doctors said he was concealing three phones, a charger cable, two SIM cards, a memory card and 10 packets of smack inside his abdominal cavity. They performed an endoscopy, took out the articles and informed the jail administration on April 23,” a senior jail official said, adding that a police complaint has been filed at Harsh Vihar police station to register an FIR against the man under the NDPS Act. Akhtar was first apprehended in 2007, and faces three cases.

Ever since a video recorded by an inmate went viral, purportedly showing three inmates cooking meals on an induction heater in Mandoli Jail, the jail administration has strengthened security plans and formed a special flying squad by selecting officials from another jail to conduct surprise visits. “Four jail officials were suspended and two were transferred after their involvement and negligence was found during inquiry,” an official said.

After the video went viral, an inquiry was conducted by a DIG (deputy inspector general) rank officer and it was found that the jail officials had provided all facilities to the three inmates — brothers Salim, Rustam and Sohrab from Lucknow — after allegedly taking money from them.

“We have started rotating our security personnel… We also send special flying squads thrice a week for surprise visits where they not only conduct checking of the jail inmates, but also check jail staff,” a senior jail official said.