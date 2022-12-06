scorecardresearch
Monday, Dec 05, 2022

Bail for SDPI Delhi chief, PFI member, court says no proof of unlawful activity

Both the accused were taken under preventive custody on September 27 and arrested following their release on October 5.

They were accused of “raising slogans to instigate people for anti-national activities” angered over the ban on PFI.
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

A DELHI court granted bail to Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) Delhi state president Israr Ali Khan and the former media head of Popular Front of India (PFI) Mohammad Shamoon in an Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) case, observing that there was “nothing to show their involvement in unlawful activity”.

Both the accused were taken under preventive custody on September 27 and arrested following their release on October 5. They were accused of “raising slogans to instigate people for anti-national activities” angered over the ban on PFI. Additional Sessions Judge Sanjay Khanagwal said there is nothing on record to “show that the accused persons were involved in any such kind of unlawful activity promulgating the agenda of PFI”.

The court also noted that the accused had no previous criminal antecedents or involvement in any terrorist activities. It asked the two accused to report to the SHO every fortnight, not leave the country without permission and join the investigation when directed by the investigating officer.

More from Delhi

Advocate Abu Bakr Sabbaq, who appeared for the accused, said maximum punishment was less than seven years, which does not attract provisions of UAPA. The prosecutor told the court that the case against the accused was that they were found raising slogans near their home, to which they had witnesses, and that their mobile phone analysis showed them being in touch with other members of the PFI and SDPI.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- December 5, 2022: Why you should read ‘Iran’s morality police’ ...Premium
UPSC Key- December 5, 2022: Why you should read ‘Iran’s morality police’ ...
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQs
Amid Bengaluru gangrape investigation, lens on Rapido: how does the bike ...Premium
Amid Bengaluru gangrape investigation, lens on Rapido: how does the bike ...
When Bhagat Singh got a pat from Bal Gangadhar TilakPremium
When Bhagat Singh got a pat from Bal Gangadhar Tilak

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 06-12-2022 at 12:50:10 am
Next Story

Pothole-free roads: BMC prohibits digging on newly-built cement and concrete roads

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 05: Latest News
Advertisement
close