Bail for SDPI Delhi chief, PFI member, court says no proof of unlawful activity

A DELHI court granted bail to Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) Delhi state president Israr Ali Khan and the former media head of Popular Front of India (PFI) Mohammad Shamoon in an Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) case, observing that there was “nothing to show their involvement in unlawful activity”.

Both the accused were taken under preventive custody on September 27 and arrested following their release on October 5. They were accused of “raising slogans to instigate people for anti-national activities” angered over the ban on PFI. Additional Sessions Judge Sanjay Khanagwal said there is nothing on record to “show that the accused persons were involved in any such kind of unlawful activity promulgating the agenda of PFI”.

The court also noted that the accused had no previous criminal antecedents or involvement in any terrorist activities. It asked the two accused to report to the SHO every fortnight, not leave the country without permission and join the investigation when directed by the investigating officer.

Advocate Abu Bakr Sabbaq, who appeared for the accused, said maximum punishment was less than seven years, which does not attract provisions of UAPA. The prosecutor told the court that the case against the accused was that they were found raising slogans near their home, to which they had witnesses, and that their mobile phone analysis showed them being in touch with other members of the PFI and SDPI.