Bail for Natasha Narwal came ‘too late’, say friends: ‘Heartbreaking that she couldn’t see her father’

Friends of jailed Pinjra Tod activist Natasha Narwal Monday said the interim bail given to her by the Delhi High Court to attend her father’s cremation on Monday came “too late”. Her father Mahavir Narwal died of Covid at Rohtak, Haryana on Sunday.

Natasha’s interim bail on grounds of her father’s failing health was filed on Friday was but finally heard Monday. The order in her petition for regular bail has been reserved since April 27.

Akash Bhattacharya, who teaches at Azim Premji University at Bengaluru and has been a friend of Natasha’s for a decade, said: “They say justice delayed is justice denied. We have a very good example of that. The bail application was initially filed keeping in mind that her father was not well. The hearing has happened after he has passed away. These are not normal circumstances. Everybody’s families are suffering due to Covid, and bails, paroles and release on humanitarian grounds should be considered on an urgent basis.”

Shambhawi Vikram, another friend from Pinjra Tod, said: “Uncle had been risking everything and he would make it to every court hearing so we were constantly worried. When we heard he’s got Covid, we filed an application. We were hoping that he would pull through the weekend but it didn’t happen. The relation they shared was not just a father-daughter relationship but it was based on friendship and love which was inspiring for all us.”

“Even though the order today is strong and clear about the court recognising that it is imperative that she be given bail, it is too late,” she said.

Akhila Singh, a childhood friend, said: “Her brother is also down with Covid. It’s heartbreaking that the father and daughter couldn’t see each other one last time.”