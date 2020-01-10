Bail for 15 in Darya Ganj case: ‘Right to peaceful protest can’t be curtailed’

45 people, including 13 cops, were injured after the Dec 21 anti-CAA protest turned violent 45 people, including 13 cops, were injured after the Dec 21 anti-CAA protest turned violent

Observing that the Constitution grants people the fundamental right to peaceful protest, that cannot be curtailed by the State, a Delhi court granted bail to 15 men arrested by the Delhi Police during an anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protest at Darya Ganj.

At least 45 people, including 13 police officers, were injured after the December 21 protest turned violent. A constable’s car parked outside Darya Ganj police station was set on fire, and as stone pelting started, police used lathi-charge and a water cannon to disperse the crowd.

Judge Dr Kamini Lau also said there has to be zero tolerance for violence and the argument that the protest was peaceful does not prima facie appear to be believable.

“We, the people of India, have given to ourselves the Constitution and agreed to disagree. In our democratic setup, we have a Fundamental Right to Peaceful Protest guaranteed by the Constitution, which cannot be curtailed by the State. However, at the same time, our Constitution strikes a fine balance between Rights and Duties. While exercising our right to peaceful protest, it is our duty to ensure that no corresponding right of another is violated. Violence or destruction of property is totally unacceptable,” said Judge Lau.

While substantiating the reasons for granting bail, the court said “CCTV footage upon which investigating agency is placing their reliance is reported to be of a poor quality… (and) does not reflect any of the accused persons”.

When police told the court that better quality CCTV footage was available at the office of the DCP (Central) Darya Ganj, the same was not provided to the court despite repeated requests.

Police had claimed 17 personnel and two media persons sustained injuries and were treated at Lok Nayak Hospital. Despite MLCs being prepared on the same day, no opinion was obtained on them by police.

Judge Lau said police was seeking repeated adjournments. The judge said despite an order seeking an opinion on the MLCs, police produced a Delhi government circular wherein hospitals have been asked to ensure result of MLC is given in 15 days.

The judge said on the face of it, the circular was meant for accident cases: “I am not satisfied by the manner in which Investigating Officer SI Santosh Kumar has tried to skirt the issue; his failure to place on record the opinion on the MLCs cannot be a ploy to further curtail the liberties of the applicants/ accused.”

On police’s claims of damage to a private vehicle, the court said “till date, no assessment of damage whatsoever has been made”.

The court also noted that barring two of the accused, the rest did not have any criminal cases against them. It also observed that invoking IPC Section 436 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to destroy house, etc) and sections 3 and 4 of the Damage to Public Property Act were debatable as it can be only ascertained after probe.

