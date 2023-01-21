Bail denied to accused in Kanjhawala case

A Delhi court Friday dismissed the bail application of Deepak Khanna, an accused in the Kanjhawala hit and run case in which a 20-year-old woman was killed on New Year’s eve.

Additional Sessions Judge Susheel Bala Dagar dismissed Khanna’s bail after taking note of the police submissions that they had invoked murder sections in this case.

Deepak was initially accused of being the driver of the car. However, days later, the police investigation found that he was asked by his cousins and friends to tell police that he was with them at the time of the accident as none of them had a driving licence.

Police had found that Deepak’s phone location and call records showed he was home all day.

The prosecution had opposed the bail stating that the investigation was at a crucial stage and that this was a serious case in which the victim was hit and dragged for 12 kilometres. The prosecution had argued that the accused gave a false statement to police.

Deepak’s lawyer had argued that the accused did not have any knowledge of the matter as he was at home during the time of the incident.