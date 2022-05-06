Bagga arrest: ‘Cops didn’t allow him to wear siropa, assaulted his father’

Accusing AAP convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of hooliganism and “daadagiri”, BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga’s mother Friday alleged her son wasn’t permitted to put on his slippers or tie his ‘siorpa’ (a garment worn by Sikhs) before he was arrested by the Punjab Police. She accused the police of assaulting Bagga’s father when he tried to film his arrest.

“The Punjab Police arrived early morning and picked him (Bagga) up from our home. Tejinder was sleeping. He asked if he could wear his slippers and tie his siropa, but they didn’t allow that,” Kamaljeet Kaur said, adding that it was a “huge crime” to prohibit a Sikh man from tying his siropa.

“When my husband tried to shoot the incident, they snatched his phone and assaulted him too, so he could not inform anyone. He was punched in the face,” Kaur, who is currently in Bihar, told The Indian Express.

Bagga was arrested from his home in West Delhi on Friday based on a complaint registered with the cyber cell. The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) national secretary was booked last month after AAP leader Sunny Singh filed a complaint against him for allegedly making provocative statements, promoting communal enmity and criminal intimidation.

The Punjab Police alleged Bagga was sent notices five times to join the investigation, but he refused to comply.