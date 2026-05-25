Bag carriers of Delhi: Startup offers a hands-free shopping experience

For Rs 119 an hour, someone will carry your bags, offer you a chair if you are tired, and help you navigate the chaos of Lajpat Nagar market. The idea has also sparked a conversation about class and employment.

Written by: Vidheesha Kuntamalla
6 min readMay 25, 2026 07:11 PM IST
Rishabh Shukla is a 20-year-old pharmacy student at Galgotias University in Greater Noida. (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav)Each carryman takes home between Rs 14,000 and Rs 15,000 a month, and extra commission for each hour of service. (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav)
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It’s some time after 6 pm in Lajpat Nagar Market on Sunday. Anjali Verma (57), a resident of Rohini, is pushing her way through the crowd, going from shop to shop, ticking off items on her shopping list.

A few paces behind Verma, and her husband and daughter, walks Rishabh Shukla, a 20-year-old pharmacy student at Galgotias University in Greater Noida. He is wearing an orange T-shirt and carries a black backpack on his shoulders. His hands are full of the Vermas’ shopping.

The back of Shukla’s tee says, ‘Carrymen: Shopping assistance’. He works for a company that offers bag-carrying assistance to shoppers in chaotic Lajpat Nagar.

In Shukla’s backpack are a portable cellphone charger, a small umbrella, and a folded camping chair – in case someone’s phone runs out of charge, their legs need rest, or the sun gets too hot.

Shukla works on weekends, from 4.30 pm to 9.30 pm. He gets a salary plus a commission. He thinks it’s a good deal. Customers like the Vermas pay Rs 119 for the first hour, Rs 219 for two hours, Rs 399 for four. They too think it’s a good deal.

CarryMen, India’s latest startup idea that was launched on April 19, hopes to find a market in the country’s crowded street markets.

CarryMen has its booth opposite the popular Dolma Aunty momo shop in Lajpat Nagar Central Market. (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav) CarryMen has its booth opposite the popular Dolma Aunty momo shop in Lajpat Nagar Central Market. (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav)

Founders Ritu Bhandari Srivastava, a teacher in a private educational institution in the NCR, and Kanishka Malhotra, a homemaker, said they got the idea when one of them had a baby and struggled to manage the kid when they went out shopping.

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Lajpat Nagar, difficult to navigate at the best of times, seemed like a good launchpad for their idea. “Lajpat is a huge market, with all kinds of people with budgets from Rs 100 to a lakh,” Srivastava said.

CarryMen has its booth opposite the popular Dolma Aunty momo shop in Central Market. Customers either walk up or connect by WhatsApp using a QR code. They get OTPs when the service begins and ends, and an e-receipt on their phones. The camping chair, charger, umbrella, and masks are included in the package; customers with babies can hire a pram for an extra Rs 149.

They have had about 50 bookings in five weeks so far, but some customers have returned – and someone in Sri Lanka wanted to book a service for their upcoming visit to Delhi.

Shukla said he started out with 15 days’ training that included surveying the market – the locations of shops, which ones are typically the busiest at what times, relative costs and quality of goods, food stalls, places where you can sit and eat – so he could be a market guide for clients.

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“I am in college on weekdays. I come here on weekend evenings. The money is good, and I found the idea unique,” Shukla said.

Shukla’s colleague is Deepak Kumar, a second-year B.Sc student at Delhi University’s Sri Aurobindo College. Deepak (36), dropped out of studies years ago, and has recently returned to college to finish his Bachelor’s.

Deepak said he saw a job ad online and applied. He too works five hours in the evening.

On Sunday, Deepak accompanied customer Shobha Yadav as she shopped for shoes and bedsheets, walking the lanes, pointing out shops, waiting as she chose. When Yadav stopped to eat boiled sweetcorn at a stall and got a call on her mobile, she handed Deepak the cup of corn to take the call.

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Yadav said she found CarryMen on social media and booked a two-hour slot. “In such a crowded market, I didn’t have to worry about carrying the bags. Deepak came with me to my car,” she said.

Verma said it was a relief for her husband to not have to lug the shopping around. Sunday was the third time she used the service, she said.

Rishabh Shukla is a 20-year-old pharmacy student at Galgotias University in Greater Noida. (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav) Rishabh Shukla is a 20-year-old pharmacy student at Galgotias University in Greater Noida. (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav)

To be sure, the idea behind CarryMen isn’t new. Shops across the country routinely help to carry shopping to customers’ cars, and porter services are available in some airports. What’s new is the use of a tech platform and recognising an unserved customer need in a specific situation.

Some critics on social media have raised questions of ethics and propriety, describing the idea of someone carrying loads as feudal, regressive, and exploitative, and linked to income disparities and social class. Others have argued this is merely a response to market realities, and an avenue for employment in a difficult jobs scenario.

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“I believe that we are providing a job with a dignified pay,” Srivastava said. Each carryman, she said, takes home between Rs 14,000 and Rs 15,000 a month, and extra commission for each hour of service.

Also, she said, “These are salaried employees, not gig workers.”

The startup has eight salaried employees, five or six of whom are on site at any given time. “I believe that there is dignity attached to every job,” Aman Srivastava, a civil engineer and Ritu’s husband, said. “It depends on how we look at things.”

The startup employs at least one woman, and interviews to hire more women are ongoing. Co-founders Srivastava and Kanishka Malhotra said some women customers felt more comfortable with a woman accompanying them.

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CarryMen will expand to Chandni Chowk in the next couple of weeks, and the backend work is almost complete, the founders said. They are also looking to start in DLF Mall of India in Noida and Select Citywalk in Saket, with two employees at each location.

After noticing serious runners in Nehru Park clutching their phones, keys, and water bottles through 15- or 20-km runs, CarryMen deployed a staff member on a Yulu electric bike to accompany them, carrying their belongings. The runners loved it, the founders said.

“We currently have no competition,” Geetesh Malhotra, the husband of Kanishka and also a civil engineer, said. “We are trying to figure out how to expand the market and how we can grow it.”

Vidheesha Kuntamalla
Vidheesha Kuntamalla

Vidheesha Kuntamalla is a Senior Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in New Delhi. She is known for her investigative reporting on higher education policy, international student immigration, and academic freedom on university campuses. Her work consistently connects policy decisions with lived realities, foregrounding how administrative actions, political pressure, and global shifts affect students, faculty, and institutions. Professional Profile Core Beat: Vidheesha covers education in Delhi and nationally, reporting on major public institutions including the University of Delhi (DU), Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Jamia Millia Islamia, the IITs, and the IIMs. She also reports extensively on private and government schools in the National Capital Region. Prior to joining The Indian Express, she worked as a freelance journalist in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh for over a year, covering politics, rural issues, women-centric issues, and social justice. Specialisation: She has developed a strong niche in reporting on the Indian student diaspora, particularly the challenges faced by Indian students and H-1B holders in the United States. Her work examines how geopolitical shifts, immigration policy changes, and campus politics impact global education mobility. She has also reported widely on: * Mental health crises and student suicides at IITs * Policy responses to campus mental health * Academic freedom and institutional clampdowns at JNU, South Asian University (SAU), and Delhi University * Curriculum and syllabus changes under the National Education Policy Her recent reporting has included deeply reported human stories on policy changes during the Trump administration and their consequences for Indian students and researchers in the US. Reporting Style Vidheesha is recognised for a human-centric approach to policy reporting, combining investigative depth with intimate storytelling. Her work often highlights the anxieties of students and faculty navigating bureaucratic uncertainty, legal precarity, and institutional pressure. She regularly works with court records, internal documents, official data, and disciplinary frameworks to expose structural challenges to academic freedom. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2024 & 2025) 1. Express Investigation Series JNU’s fault lines move from campus to court: University fights students and faculty (November 2025) An Indian Express investigation found that since 2011, JNU has appeared in over 600 cases before the Delhi High Court, filed by the administration, faculty, staff, students, and contractual workers across the tenures of three Vice-Chancellors. JNU’s legal wars with students and faculty pile up under 3 V-Cs | Rs 30-lakh fines chill campus dissent (November 2025) The report traced how steep monetary penalties — now codified in the Chief Proctor’s Office Manual — are reshaping dissent and disciplinary action on campus. 2. International Education & Immigration ‘Free for a day. Then came ICE’: Acquitted after 43 years, Indian-origin man faces deportation — to a country he has never known (October 2025) H-1B $100,000 entry fee explained: Who pays, who’s exempt, and what’s still unclear? (September 2025) Khammam to Dallas, Jhansi to Seattle — audacious journeys in pursuit of the American dream after H-1B visa fee hike (September 2025) What a proposed 15% cap on foreign admissions in the US could mean for Indian students (October 2025) Anxiety on campus after Trump says visas of pro-Palestinian protesters will be cancelled (January 2025) ‘I couldn’t believe it’: F-1 status of some Indian students restored after US reverses abrupt visa terminations (April 2025) 3. Academic Freedom & Policy Exclusive: South Asian University fires professor for ‘inciting students’ during stipend protests (September 2025) Exclusive: Ministry seeks explanation from JNU V-C for skipping Centre’s meet, views absence ‘seriously’ (July 2025) SAU rows after Noam Chomsky mentions PM Modi, Lankan scholar resigns, PhD student exits SAU A series of five stories examining shrinking academic freedom at South Asian University after global scholar Noam Chomsky referenced Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an academic interaction, triggering administrative unease and renewed debate over political speech, surveillance, and institutional autonomy on Indian campuses. 4. Mental Health on Campuses In post-pandemic years, counselling rooms at IITs are busier than ever; IIT-wise data shows why (August 2025) Campus suicides: IIT-Delhi panel flags toxic competition, caste bias, burnout (April 2025) 5. Delhi Schools These Delhi government school grads are now success stories. Here’s what worked — and what didn’t (February 2025) ‘Ma’am… may I share something?’ Growing up online and alone, why Delhi’s teens are reaching out (December 2025) ... Read More

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