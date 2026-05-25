Bag carriers of Delhi: Startup offers a hands-free shopping experience

It’s some time after 6 pm in Lajpat Nagar Market on Sunday. Anjali Verma (57), a resident of Rohini, is pushing her way through the crowd, going from shop to shop, ticking off items on her shopping list.

A few paces behind Verma, and her husband and daughter, walks Rishabh Shukla, a 20-year-old pharmacy student at Galgotias University in Greater Noida. He is wearing an orange T-shirt and carries a black backpack on his shoulders. His hands are full of the Vermas’ shopping.

The back of Shukla’s tee says, ‘Carrymen: Shopping assistance’. He works for a company that offers bag-carrying assistance to shoppers in chaotic Lajpat Nagar.

In Shukla’s backpack are a portable cellphone charger, a small umbrella, and a folded camping chair – in case someone’s phone runs out of charge, their legs need rest, or the sun gets too hot.

Shukla works on weekends, from 4.30 pm to 9.30 pm. He gets a salary plus a commission. He thinks it’s a good deal. Customers like the Vermas pay Rs 119 for the first hour, Rs 219 for two hours, Rs 399 for four. They too think it’s a good deal.

CarryMen, India’s latest startup idea that was launched on April 19, hopes to find a market in the country’s crowded street markets.

CarryMen has its booth opposite the popular Dolma Aunty momo shop in Lajpat Nagar Central Market. (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav) CarryMen has its booth opposite the popular Dolma Aunty momo shop in Lajpat Nagar Central Market. (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav)

Founders Ritu Bhandari Srivastava, a teacher in a private educational institution in the NCR, and Kanishka Malhotra, a homemaker, said they got the idea when one of them had a baby and struggled to manage the kid when they went out shopping.

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Lajpat Nagar, difficult to navigate at the best of times, seemed like a good launchpad for their idea. “Lajpat is a huge market, with all kinds of people with budgets from Rs 100 to a lakh,” Srivastava said.

CarryMen has its booth opposite the popular Dolma Aunty momo shop in Central Market. Customers either walk up or connect by WhatsApp using a QR code. They get OTPs when the service begins and ends, and an e-receipt on their phones. The camping chair, charger, umbrella, and masks are included in the package; customers with babies can hire a pram for an extra Rs 149.

They have had about 50 bookings in five weeks so far, but some customers have returned – and someone in Sri Lanka wanted to book a service for their upcoming visit to Delhi.

Shukla said he started out with 15 days’ training that included surveying the market – the locations of shops, which ones are typically the busiest at what times, relative costs and quality of goods, food stalls, places where you can sit and eat – so he could be a market guide for clients.

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“I am in college on weekdays. I come here on weekend evenings. The money is good, and I found the idea unique,” Shukla said.

Shukla’s colleague is Deepak Kumar, a second-year B.Sc student at Delhi University’s Sri Aurobindo College. Deepak (36), dropped out of studies years ago, and has recently returned to college to finish his Bachelor’s.

Deepak said he saw a job ad online and applied. He too works five hours in the evening.

On Sunday, Deepak accompanied customer Shobha Yadav as she shopped for shoes and bedsheets, walking the lanes, pointing out shops, waiting as she chose. When Yadav stopped to eat boiled sweetcorn at a stall and got a call on her mobile, she handed Deepak the cup of corn to take the call.

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Yadav said she found CarryMen on social media and booked a two-hour slot. “In such a crowded market, I didn’t have to worry about carrying the bags. Deepak came with me to my car,” she said.

Verma said it was a relief for her husband to not have to lug the shopping around. Sunday was the third time she used the service, she said.

Rishabh Shukla is a 20-year-old pharmacy student at Galgotias University in Greater Noida. (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav) Rishabh Shukla is a 20-year-old pharmacy student at Galgotias University in Greater Noida. (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav)

To be sure, the idea behind CarryMen isn’t new. Shops across the country routinely help to carry shopping to customers’ cars, and porter services are available in some airports. What’s new is the use of a tech platform and recognising an unserved customer need in a specific situation.

Some critics on social media have raised questions of ethics and propriety, describing the idea of someone carrying loads as feudal, regressive, and exploitative, and linked to income disparities and social class. Others have argued this is merely a response to market realities, and an avenue for employment in a difficult jobs scenario.

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“I believe that we are providing a job with a dignified pay,” Srivastava said. Each carryman, she said, takes home between Rs 14,000 and Rs 15,000 a month, and extra commission for each hour of service.

Also, she said, “These are salaried employees, not gig workers.”

The startup has eight salaried employees, five or six of whom are on site at any given time. “I believe that there is dignity attached to every job,” Aman Srivastava, a civil engineer and Ritu’s husband, said. “It depends on how we look at things.”

The startup employs at least one woman, and interviews to hire more women are ongoing. Co-founders Srivastava and Kanishka Malhotra said some women customers felt more comfortable with a woman accompanying them.

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CarryMen will expand to Chandni Chowk in the next couple of weeks, and the backend work is almost complete, the founders said. They are also looking to start in DLF Mall of India in Noida and Select Citywalk in Saket, with two employees at each location.

After noticing serious runners in Nehru Park clutching their phones, keys, and water bottles through 15- or 20-km runs, CarryMen deployed a staff member on a Yulu electric bike to accompany them, carrying their belongings. The runners loved it, the founders said.

“We currently have no competition,” Geetesh Malhotra, the husband of Kanishka and also a civil engineer, said. “We are trying to figure out how to expand the market and how we can grow it.”