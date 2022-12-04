Backlash over Tytler campaign, Cong says not fielded by party

Being pilloried over 1984 riots accused Jagdish Tytler campaigning for the party ahead of the MCD polls, the Congress is trying to distance itself from him, with senior leaders suggesting his actions are his alone.

BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa tweeted a video of Tytler campaigning for the Congress, and said the party was trying to “scare the Sikhs” by getting him to address an election sabha. “Now the situation has changed. The Sikhs of new India are not afraid of the Congress and will respond to this misbehaviour of the Congress on December 4…,” Sirsa tweeted on December 2.

In the video he shared, Tytler is seen addressing a gathering. “People are having to think… lies are placed before us, attempts are made to induce fights… Congress does not believe in such things,” Tytler is heard saying. “Attempts are being made to weaken the country, to create fights among Hindus and Muslims, Sikhs and Hindus… we have not seen such a tamasha before,” he adds.

While admitting that Tytler had been invited by local leaders to campaign for the polls, a senior Congress leader said from the party’s perspective, Congress had not put him on any programme. “The local candidates would have called him. But I have another perspective… was he charge-sheeted? Was he punished? The party didn’t ask him to campaign for sure. But Jagdish Tytler is a non-issue and BJP continues to manufacture non-issues to divert (attention)… MCD issues are those of health and corruption. The BJP is showing manufactured outrage for diversion,” said the Congress leader, who was aware of Tytler having campaigned for the polls.

Another senior Congress leader also said Tytler had not been placed on the list of star campaigners for the party in the MCD polls, but would have campaigned at the local level for a candidate. “He is a politician… this issue has been raised before as well. The BJP keeps raising this over and over again. This is not the question.

The BJP should answer about its own ministers. You have Ajay Mishra Teni and Lakhimpur Kheri,” he said.

On the issue over Tytler campaigning for the election, BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga said, “Jagdish Tytler is not some sort of mass leader that a crowd gathers to listen to him. He is also not the sort of neta who will go to a locality and get a few thousand votes in the party’s favour. They (the Congress) are sending a message to the Sikhs that we are still standing with people like Tytler. This is not the first time.”

BJP leaders had attacked Congress last month as well over Tytler’s inclusion in the party’s state election committee for the MCD polls.