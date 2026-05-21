‘Backbone of the Capital’s drug trade’: Police identify 123 drug hotspots in city

Case records, complaint data, and tip-offs — that’s all it took for the Delhi Police to zero in on 123 areas across the Capital, identified as “Red Zones”, which, it says, form the backbone of the city’s drug trade, The Indian Express has learnt.

The mapping exercise — which relies on records of cases filed under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, complaints received by police control rooms, and intelligence gathered through national narcotics helpline MANAS — is part of a broader effort to dismantle the city’s expanding drug distribution network, DCP, Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF), Rahul Alwal said.

According to senior officials, Shahdara district emerged with the highest concentration of such drug hotspots. Among areas which topped the chart are Sultanpuri in northwest Delhi, Nand Nagri and Seemapuri in northeast Delhi, Ambedkar Nagar in south Delhi and the Narela Industrial Area in north Delhi.