Back from rehab, Delhi man kills grandmother, parents, sister

Upset over constant fights about his job and drug abuse, a 26-year-old man allegedly killed his grandmother, parents and sister at their Palam residence in Southwest Delhi. The victims were found lying in different rooms on the second-floor residence – while the grandmother was smothered, others were stabbed.

The accused, Keshav, tried to flee but was caught by his cousin and the police. According to his relatives and investigators, Keshav spent 5-6 months at a de-addiction centre in Delhi and came home six months ago. Police said he often fought with his parents as they complained about his lifestyle choices, unstable job – he was employed in Gurgaon – and “habits”.

Around 10.30 pm on Tuesday, Keshav’s cousin Kuldeep, who lives with his parents on the first floor, said that he heard screams from the floor above.

“My cousin Urvashi (23) shouted, ‘Bhaiya, please mujhe bacha lo ( save me) ‘. I was returning home after work. I rushed upstairs and kept knocking on the door for 10 minutes, but nobody answered. After some time, Keshav asked me to leave, peeping through the window. He said that it was his family matter. I told him they are my family, too. I got worried and called the police, and when they came, he jumped through the shaft and tried to escape. I chased and caught him and handed him to the police. He has been involved with drugs for over a decade now. His parents brought him back from the rehab centre, but he kept up his old ways. He would ask for money to buy drugs and steal,” claimed Kuldeep (27), who runs a shop in Dwarka.

After catching Keshav, police and Kuldeep broke in to see the house completely ransacked. Keshav’s 75-year-old grandmother Diwano Devi was lying dead on her bed. His father Dinesh and mother Darshan were found lying in a pool of blood inside the bathroom, both with stab wounds. His sister was found lying outside the kitchen with multiple stab injuries.

Manoj C, DCP (Southwest), said, “We received a PCR call from a relative about the fight at the house and rushed to the spot. The accused tried to flee and was arrested from the street. We found four bodies inside the house. There are no witnesses as he killed all family members. Though Keshav has confessed to his crime, he has not spoken much.”

Police said he has been involved in two cases of robbery in the past. Relatives claimed the murders were premeditated as he sat in the house for four hours after killing Diwano Devi, waiting for others to come home.

Advertisement

Keshav’s aunt Krishna Saini said, “My mother Diwano shifted to their home the day before yesterday. I visited her in the morning, and she was crying and complaining about Keshav. She said he was taking drugs again and was trying to extort her. He even threatened to kill her and others. I had stopped talking to him. He had robbed my phone. My brother and his wife loved him and brought him back from the centre. He pretended that he had changed.”

“We believe he first killed my mother around 6.30 pm in her sleep. She was smothered. Later, around 7 pm, Darshan entered the house and was also killed. After an hour, Dinesh came back from work. Urvashi had gone out with friends and came home around 10 pm. We only heard her screams. We think they were all killed before her… When police were taking him, he said he would take revenge and kill everyone in the family,” Krishna claimed.

The family said Urvashi was a physiotherapy graduate from Amity University and was planning to start a career. Darshan worked at an NGO as a caretaker for mentally disabled children while Dinesh worked as a driver.