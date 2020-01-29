Back from China, 3 admitted to Delhi’s RML with suspected coronavirus

Hospital staff prepare an isolation ward to keep people returning from China under observation at a government hospital (AP Photo) Hospital staff prepare an isolation ward to keep people returning from China under observation at a government hospital (AP Photo)

Three people who travelled to China in the past month have been admitted to the isolation ward of Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital for suspected exposure to coronavirus, which has killed 106 people in China. RML is the nodal hospital to provide treatment to suspected patients.

Among the three patients, one is a 24-year-old student who was studying in Guangzhou while the other two, aged 34 and 48, were on a business trip to Shanghai and Beijing. All three are from Delhi-NCR.

Medical superintendent Dr Minakshi Bharadwaj said the three came to the hospital on their own with upper respiratory tract infection, cold and fever. Their blood samples have been sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune, via the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC). The report is expected in three-four days.

“All three of them are admitted to the isolation ward and are being monitored continuously. At present, we have dedicated eight beds in the ward; but it can be expanded depending on the need. Doctors and other medical staff have been informed about precautions to be taken while dealing with the patients,” said Dr Bharadwaj.

According to the hospital administration, one of the patients had returned from China a week ago, the second a month ago and the third came back four days ago.

“They all went home. After a few days, they developed mild cold, cough and fever. So they reached out to the hospital. All three of them are suspected cases. Once the report is out, we will decide the further course of action,” added Dr Bharadwaj.

As per the World Health Organisation’s (WHO’s) latest situation report, as of January 27, there are roughly 2,800 confirmed cases of the coronavirus infection globally, at least 2,741 of which are in China.

Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that cause illness ranging from the common cold to more severe diseases such as Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS-CoV) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS-CoV). The novel coronavirus (nCOV) is a new strain that has not been previously identified in humans.

Common signs of the infection include respiratory symptoms, fever, cough, shortness of breath and breathing difficulties. In more severe cases, the infection can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure, and even death.

