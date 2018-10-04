Baby selling racket: Police rescue another child, one arrested in Delhi

Police sources said the rescued girl child was produced before the child welfare committee (CWC) and has been shifted to a shelter home. (File) Police sources said the rescued girl child was produced before the child welfare committee (CWC) and has been shifted to a shelter home. (File)

Probing the alleged child selling racket, the Delhi Police Crime Branch has tracked down and rescued a girl child and arrested a software engineer, who had allegedly ‘bought’ her for Rs 4 lakh, said police. Earlier, police had recovered four children — one died during treatment; two are lodged in a shelter home; and one was handed back to the family who had ‘bought him’, following court orders.

Police sources said the rescued girl child was produced before the child welfare committee (CWC) and has been shifted to a shelter home.

According to police, while questioning Kavita, owner of a south Delhi-based IVF clinic, police learnt about the alleged sale of the girl child. Police discovered that the software engineer had allegedly paid Rs 4 lakh for the 15-day-old baby.

Last week, Kavita was produced before a city court, from where she was sent to Tihar Jail, while the software engineer was granted bail. When contacted, Additional Commissioner of Police (crime) Rajeev Ranjan confirmed the development. On August 14, sub-inspector Preeti and head constable Rajesh, posing as a childless couple, had arrested one Mohammad Jahangir from Naraina Vihar and recovered a 10-12-day-old male child from his possession.

After his arrest, a team led by inspector Abhinendra Jain arrested seven more persons, including two women, in connection with the case. With the arrest of Kavita and the software engineer, a total of 10 persons have been arrested in the alleged baby selling racket, said an officer.

According to police, Jahangir had brought the girl child to Kavita, to be ‘sold’ further. Police claimed to have identified the parents of the female child, and said they will be called for questioning soon. The officer added that the family is poor, and police are probing the circumstances under which they gave the child to the accused.

