Delhi Police arrests two militants of Babbar Khalsa; arms, ammunition recovered

The duo has been identified as Bhupender alias Dilawar Singh and Kulwant Singh.

The Delhi Police on Monday arrested two militants of Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) group following a brief exchange of fire in northwest Delhi. Six pistols and 40 cartridges were also recovered from their possession, news agency ANI reported.

As per ANI, the duo has been identified as Bhupender alias Dilawar Singh and Kulwant Singh. They are also wanted in some other cases in Punjab.

Last month, an anti-terror court in Barmer sentenced nine arms smugglers and a Babbar Khalsa militant to life imprisonment for procuring arms and ammunition for the terror outfit from Pakistan in 2009. Special Judge Vamita Singh imposed the stringent sentence saying a “soft attitude” against the ten involved in terror activities is “not fair”.

The court, earlier, had convicted the ten under various sections of the Arms Act, the Explosive Substances Act and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. As per the prosecution, the ten were arrested in 2009 after being found in possession of a huge cache of arms and ammunition, including 15 kg RDX, eight foreign pistols and several rounds of live cartridges, smuggled from Pakistan.

