Will fulfil Babasaheb’s dream of quality education for all Dalit children: Arvind Kejriwal on Valmiki Jayanti

Felicitating 22 Dalit students who scored above 90% in their class XII exams, on the occasion of Valmiki Jayanti, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said he has “vowed to fulfil Babasaheb’s dream” of quality education for all Dalit children.

A celebration of Valmiki Jayanti was held at Thyagaraj Stadium on Saturday, in which a “Pratibha Samman Sammaroh” was organised during which Kejriwal presented 22 Dalit students, who passed class XII from Delhi government schools with scores above 90%, with certificates and shields.

“Both B R Ambedkar and Lord Valmiki teach us that the only way to be successful, to flourish, is through education. Babasaheb dreamt for each and every Dalit child to get the highest quality of education. I promise you all that it is my solemn resolve to realise his dream. I will make sure that what this country’s leaders could not do in 70 years, I will make that happen and ensure that every Dalit gets the best possible education on offer,” said Kejriwal.

Speaking about social welfare schemes available for the education of underprivileged children, he said, “This year, 2.5 lakh students have made the shift from private schools to government schools. Additionally, aspiring lawyers, doctors, engineers looking to attend coaching for various competitive exams face a large fee barrier, which our government has ensured to pay for. Get your kid admitted and we will take the responsibility for their fees. We have also ensured a loan of up to Rs 10 lakh for higher education without any collateral, which in case of failure to repay would be taken care of by the Delhi government. After graduation, as the Social Welfare Minister and I have discussed, if a student wants to pursue a masters or doctorate in a foreign country like Babasaheb Ambedkar and can’t afford it, — our government will pay for it. You will not have to struggle like Babasaheb, we are here for you.”