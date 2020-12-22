Baba opens new eatery in South Delhi, Indian and Chinese on menu

'Baba Ka Dhaba' starts a new restaurant in Malviya Nagar.

Kanta Prasad (80), who runs the now famous eatery Baba Ka Dhaba in South Delhi, opened a new restaurant in Malviya Nagar on Monday.

Two months ago, YouTuber Gaurav Wasan had shot a video of Prasad and his wife selling food at their small eatery and, with tears in their eyes, talking about the lack of customers due to the pandemic. The video went viral and several people donated money and visited the dhaba.

However, a month later, Prasad filed a case against Wasan for allegedly misappropriating funds that were raised to help the couple. Wasan has denied the allegations.

Prasad’s new restaurant goes by the same name, Baba Ka Dhaba, and is close to his old eatery in Malviya Nagar.

“I am thankful to all the people who donated money. This restaurant is going to be a bit different. More people can come here, sit and enjoy food. I have hired two chefs now. We will make Indian and Chinese food,” Prasad said.

He has rented the place and will start serving customers from Wednesday. He said he’s setting up the kitchen for both take-away and dine-in options.

A month after an FIR was registered on his complaint, Prasad said he doesn’t want to fight with Wasan.

“The case is with the police. They can do what they want. I hold no grudge; I want Wasan to come to my restaurant and try the food,” said Prasad.

In November, Baba had alleged that Wasan “deliberately shared his and his family’s bank details and collected a huge amount of donation”. Wasan has said he returned all the money to Prasad through cheques and online payment.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said police are investigating the matter. “The complainant alleged that the accused misappropriated funds with help of various bank accounts. We are checking all accounts and verifying the allegations.”

