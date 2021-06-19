‘Baba ka Dhaba’ owner in ICU, still critical

The owner of the famous “Baba Ka Dhaba” in South Delhi’s Malviya Nagar area, Kanta Prasad (80), who was admitted to Safdarjung Hospital following a suicide bid, is undergoing treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital.

DCP (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said on Thursday that the MLC report of Prasad shows intake of alcohol and sleeping pills as the reason for “unconsciousness”.

Prasad’s son, Karan, also told the police that his father consumed alcohol and sleeping pills on Thursday night. He had been depressed over his business for the last few days, said the family.

On Saturday, doctors at Safdarjung Hospital said Prasad is still in a “critical” condition. “We have admitted him to the ICU where doctors are observing him. He is unconscious and is on a ventilator,” said a hospital spokesperson.

Prasad’s wife, Badami Devi, said he had closed their new restaurant in Malviya Nagar which opened in December last year and was back to his old roadside stall as the cost of running the new establishment was around Rs 1 lakh. Prasad’s income was only around Rs 30,000.

Last year in November, Prasad had lodged an FIR complaining of cheating against YouTuber Gaurav Wasan for alleged misappropriation of the funds that were raised to help the old couple.

Wasan had shot the widely shared video of Prasad and his wife on October 7 last year. The video showed the teary-eyed couple talking about how they had no customers. After the video went viral, several people came to Prasad’s eatery and donated money.

In November, Prasad had told The Indian Express that he had only received a cheque of Rs 2 lakh from Wasan and claimed that people came in only to take selfies and his sales had not picked up due to the video.

Last week, Wasan came to the dhaba, after which Prasad apologised for the “misunderstanding” and for filing a complaint against him. The two also hugged each other.