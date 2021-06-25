Baba ka Dhaba owner comes home, blames YouTubers for forcing him into depression

Kanta Prasad went viral last year after YouTuber Gaurav Wasan shot a video of his. (File Photo)

The owner of “Baba Ka Dhaba”, Kanta Prasad, was discharged from the Safdarjung Hospital, and while recording his statement before the police, alleged that several YouTubers had called him to pressure him to apologise to YouTuber Gaurav Wasan following which he fell into depression. No FIR has been filed so far in the matter, but police are probing the role of alleged YouTubers, who made calls to him.

DCP (south district) Atul Kumar Thakur said the 81-year-old’s condition was stable and that he had come back home.

Prasad was admitted to the hospital in critical condition last week, after he allegedly attempted suicide. “Initially, he was on a ventilator and then in the Intensive Care Unit,” a senior police officer said.

Sources said Prasad’s statement was recorded on Thursday where he claimed that he was in depression after several YouTubers called him up and asked him to apologise to Wasan.

Earlier, Prasad’s son, Karan, also told the police that his father consumed alcohol and sleeping pills. He had been depressed over his business for the last few days, said the family.

Prasad’s wife, Badami Devi, said he had closed their new restaurant in Malviya Nagar, which opened in December last year, and went back to his old roadside stall as the cost of running the new establishment was around Rs 1 lakh, while the income was only around Rs 30,000.

Last November, Prasad had lodged a cheating complaint against YouTuber Gaurav Wasan for alleged misappropriation of funds that were raised to help the old couple.

Wasan had shot a widely-shared video of Prasad and his wife on October 7 last year. The video showed the teary-eyed couple talking about how they had no customers. After the video went viral, several people came to Prasad’s eatery and donated money. In November, Prasad had told The Indian Express that he had only received a cheque of Rs 2 lakh from Wasan and claimed that people came only to take selfies and his sales had not picked up due to the video.