Delhi: FIR for cheating against man who shot ‘Baba’ to fame

YouTuber Gaurav Wasan (in green t shirt) had shared a video of Kanta Prasad (below) and his wife on Oct 7.

Delhi Police has registered an FIR against YouTuber Gaurav Wasan for allegedly cheating Baba Ka Dhaba owner Kanta Prasad (80). A month ago, Wasan had shot a widely shared video of Prasad and his wife talking about lack of customers at their eatery in Malviya Nagar. On October 31, Prasad filed a complaint against Wasan for allegedly misappropriating money raised to help him.

Atul Kumar Thakur, DCP (South), said, “As per the complainant, Wasan deliberately shared bank details and mobile number of only his and his family members in the video for donations. A preliminary enquiry was done, after which an FIR under sections of cheating has been registered.”

Prasad held a press conference Friday and alleged he has not received a major part of the donations.“I am not saying Wasan is a criminal but I want to know the truth. I suspect he has my money, which he should return,” said Prasad. His lawyer Prem Joshi and blogger Tushant claimed Wasan gave some money after he was trolled. “Gaurav has disclosed his account statement from October 7 to 10. We want to see it till October 26,” said Tushant.

Wasan shared three receipts of transactions dated October 27 — two cheques of Rs 1,00,000 and Rs 2,33,000 and a receipt of bank payment of Rs 45,000. “I’ve submitted bank account statements till November 2 to police. I haven’t cheated anyone. Baba should check his account,” said Wasan. Prasad said he has not been able to access his bank statement.

