16th Century Azimganj Serai to emerge as one of Delhi’s major tourist spots post its restoration: Sisodia

Nizamuddin’s Azimganj Serai, located at less than a kilometre from Humayun’s tomb, is undergoing restoration and beautification as are various other monuments that fall within the jurisdiction of the Delhi government. On Tuesday, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia reviewed the progress of the restoration project along with the officials of the Delhi Archaeological Department.

Talking about the project, Sisodia said, “Buildings of historical importance like Azimganj Serai have remained neglected for a long time, due to which these buildings have suffered a lot. But the government is ensuring that each of them is preserved in their original state with the support of experts and best craftsmanship.”

The government’s attempt is to revive the cultural significance and architectural integrity of the 16th Century monument and re-brand it as a buzzing tourist spot. Sisodia added that once the restoration work is complete, the monument will not only emerge as one of Delhi’s major tourist spots but also increase awareness about Delhi’s rich history.

Located within the boundary of the Delhi Zoo, Azimganj Serai is a square structure with a magnificent courtyard, arcaded chambers all around and stellar octagonal bastions on the corners. The Serai that once stood along the Grand Trunk Road, majestic, fort-like, now is in an advanced stage of deterioration. It stands isolated within dense vegetation, barely accessible to visitors.

The aim is to revive the monument’s lost glory in terms of architectural attributes like chambers, arches and masonry walls using traditional methods and techniques. This project is being helmed by the Department of Archaeology, Delhi government. The department is responsible for the protection, conservation and maintenance of monuments in Delhi and lies beyond the purview of the Archaeological Survey of India.