Facing eviction, 33 families at Azadpur basti ask: ‘Where will we go in this cold?’

The Public Works Department (PWD) will go ahead with an eviction drive at Azadpur’s Gadiya Lohar Basti, where a portion of the DMRC’s Phase IV corridor is set to come up. The move has left the lives of 33 families, comprising 250-300 people, who live in the basti in limbo.

On December 13, the PWD issued eviction notices to the families to vacate the area by December 21. It also warned that if they don’t, it will demolish the clusters and not take responsibility for damages.

The families have now demanded that the Delhi government either rehabilitate or provide them houses. “We will not move an inch until the government provides permanent rehabilitation or houses under the ‘Jahan Jhuggi Wahin Makaan’ scheme, as was promised during the elections. We are not homeless people who will move to a ranbasera or a shelter home. We have been living here for more than four decades,” said Dharmendra, pradhan of the basti.

Salma, a blacksmith, said she has four children aged between 1 and 6 to look after: “Where will we go with our children in the winter? We have faced a lot of problems due to the lockdown; we barely got to eat one meal a day. Are we supposed to sleep on the road without work and food? I will sit inside my house with my children, they can mow us down. I will not go anywhere until the government provides us proper rehabilitation.”

Among the residents is class IX student Sumit, who is also a part-time blacksmith. Since the lockdown, he has not been to attend online classes due to lack of access to a smartphone. But the 14-year-old is working hard to buy one. “I work day and night making tawas, iron tools, hammer and other things, so I can buy a phone and study. If they remove us, where will I go and stay? I request the government to not destroy our education and health in this cold weather,” he said.

Another resident, Asha, who has a three-month-old daughter, complained of lack of toilet facilities at the basti: “Women have to wake up early and defecate in an open naala… many times, people make videos of us. Rather than demolishing our houses, the government should fulfil its promises.”

When contacted, a senior PWD official said, “This is government land which has been encroached for years. The eviction will not be postponed as a portion of the Delhi Metro’s Phase IV corridor is coming up on this road. We issued the eviction notice, and the Special Task Force (STF) Encroachment will carry out demolition. The matter will be sent to the SDM for further discussion and approval.”

A DMRC official confirmed the same: “Extension of the Magenta Line (Janakpuri West to RK Ashram corridor) is on this route. Work on this section has started in different packages. This section will pass through Azadpur, covering the densely populated area.”

Taking suo motu cognisance of the matter, the Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights has issued a notice to the PWD asking it to stop the eviction drive as it will affect the health and well-being of children and women. The Housing Land and Rights Network (HLRN), a non-profit organisation, also filed a petition in Delhi High Court and the matter is listed for Friday.

(Tarini Vyas is an intern with The Indian Express)