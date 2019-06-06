Ayushman Bharat key plank as Delhi BJP readies for Assembly polls

Hundreds of BJP workers will fan out across the city, especially in JJ clusters and unauthorised colonies, with a message for the people — how non-implementation of Ayushman Bharat Scheme and the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana in Delhi is hurting them.

At the monthly review meeting of the Delhi BJP, the first after the Lok Sabha election victory, the focus was on Delhi Assembly polls, scheduled in early 2020. These two schemes and their non-implementation in Delhi will be the party’s poll plank.

While national organisation general secretary Ram Lal, Delhi in-charge Shyam Jaju, and Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan were present at the meeting, newly elected MPs, singer Hans Raj Hans from North West Delhi and cricketer Gautam Gambhir from East Delhi, gave it a miss.

“We have a monthly review meeting where strategy is discussed. This one was primarily a thanksgiving ceremony after the victory but leaders spoke about strategy for the Assembly polls. Notice for the meeting was given five days ago. This was the first meeting after elections and everyone was expected, but we were told Hans had a prior commitment in Punjab and Gambhir was busy with some World Cup-related commitments,” a senior Delhi BJP official said.

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari said that despite winning municipal elections thrice in a row and getting all seven Delhi Lok Sabha seats in 2014 and 2019, the party had been out of power from Delhi for 20 years.

Calling the Congress government corrupt and the AAP government anarchist, he said BJP alone could bring meaningful development to the city.

According to party officials, a large-scale membership drive will commence in the city starting July.

“During Lok Sabha polls, Ayushman Bharat Scheme and the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana got us a lot of traction. Since we have not been in power in Delhi, we don’t have much to show here. And municipal corporations are a liability. These two schemes can help us,” a senior party leader said.