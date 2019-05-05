Ayushman Bharat: 1,200 treated at AIIMS, RML; ophthalmology, cardio most sought after

The implementation of Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) — Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mega healthcare scheme — has led to more than 1,200 patients being treated in Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) hospital and AIIMS, data provided by the hospitals shows.

Advertising

The scheme was launched by Modi during his Independence Day address last year. While the initiative has run into rough weather in Delhi, with the AAP government and the Centre at odds over the name of the scheme, it has been rolled out in hospitals run by the Centre.

RML has submitted a claim of over Rs 1 crore for providing treatment to patients, and 273 have been treated so far, most of them from Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

“Most patients visiting our hospital have opted for cardiothoracic surgery. The highest number of cases is from the department of cardiology. The hospital has printed over 600 Ayushman cards,” Dr Prateesh Rana from RML hospital said.

Advertising

Under the scheme, medical and hospitalisation expenses for almost all secondary care and most tertiary care procedures will be covered.

The target is to cover more than 100 million families from the poor and vulnerable sections.

Earlier this month, Union Health Minister J P Nadda said around 20 lakh patients in the country were treated under the Ayushman Bharat Yojana within 200 days of its launch.

“Marching forward with the vision of PM Modi, I take pride in sharing the fact that we have accomplished a milestone of treating 20 lakh patients and providing financial relief of more than Rs 2,600 crore under Ayushman Bharat within 200 days of its launch,” Nadda had said.

AIIMS, which witnesses a footfall of around 15,000 patients on a daily basis, has seen the highest number of surgeries under the scheme in the department of opthalmology.

The country’s premier institute offered treatment to 960 patients till March 30 and printed 3,992 cards.

As per data provided by the hospital, medical treatment has been given to 247 patients, while 713 surgeries have been performed.