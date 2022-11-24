Ayushi Yadav’s murder not premeditated, arguments spiralled out of control, parents tell police

The Mathura police investigating the death of Delhi student Ayushi Yadav have said that the interrogation of her parents revealed that the murder was not premeditated, but happened in the heat of the moment after a bitter altercation with their daughter.

The body of Ayushi, 21, was found in a suitcase abandoned near the Yamuna Expressway at Mathura in Uttar Pradesh last Friday. The student of Bachelor of Computer Applications at DGIT was killed allegedly by her father Nitesh Yadav using a licenced pistol, police said. The parents were later arrested.

A senior officer said that Ayushi and her parents frequently had arguments in the past as they disapproved of her marriage to Chhatarpal Gurjar, in an Arya Samaj ceremony last year. They were also against her move to leave the house without informing them, he said.

“They objected to the marriage partly because he was from a different caste, and partly because he did not have any income. Ayushi’s father, on the other hand, had done well in his electronics business and owned many properties in Delhi.”

On the day of her murder, police said that these issues, which had been a source of friction between Ayushi and her parents, flared up again. “At first, Ayushi was arguing with her mother, who rang up Nitish to come home. When the situation escalated he could not control his anger, he took his pistol and shot her twice. He may also have been under the influence of alcohol,” an officer said.

According to neighbours, Nitish had frequently been seen drinking. They alleged that he had once brandished a firearm in the street a few years ago when an argument broke out.

Ayushi’s paternal grandmother had said that she was ill at the time of the incident, and was staying alone. Police said that Ayushi’s younger brother had since left Mathura and had returned to Delhi.