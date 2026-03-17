‘Ayodhya, Vaishno Devi, Khatu Shyam’: Delhi govt plans to introduce bus services to religious sites

The initiative is part of a broader plan to expand interstate connectivity, under which the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) will soon deploy 50 environment-friendly AC 12-metre buses on 17 interstate routes.

To facilitate convenient travel for devotees, the Delhi government is planning to introduce new interstate bus services from Delhi to major religious destinations including Ayodhya, Katra (Vaishno Devi) and Khatu Shyam in Rajasthan,Transport Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh said on Monday.

The initiative is part of a broader plan to expand interstate connectivity, under which the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) will soon deploy 50 environment-friendly AC 12-metre buses on 17 interstate routes, said the minister.

The buses will operate based on benchmark rates prescribed by the Association of State Road Transport Undertakings (ASRTU), officials said.

As part of the ongoing expansion of interstate transport services, DTC has already commenced operations of electric buses on key routes including Delhi–Baraut (Uttar Pradesh), Delhi–Sonipat (Haryana), Delhi–Dharuhera (Haryana), and Delhi–Panipat (Haryana), improving connectivity between Delhi and neighbouring regions, officials said.