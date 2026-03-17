‘Ayodhya, Vaishno Devi, Khatu Shyam’: Delhi govt plans to introduce bus services to religious sites

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To facilitate convenient travel for devotees, the Delhi government is planning to introduce new interstate bus services from Delhi to major religious destinations including Ayodhya, Katra (Vaishno Devi) and Khatu Shyam in Rajasthan,Transport Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh said on Monday.
The initiative is part of a broader plan to expand interstate connectivity, under which the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) will soon deploy 50 environment-friendly AC 12-metre buses on 17 interstate routes, said the minister.
The buses will operate based on benchmark rates prescribed by the Association of State Road Transport Undertakings (ASRTU), officials said.
As part of the ongoing expansion of interstate transport services, DTC has already commenced operations of electric buses on key routes including Delhi–Baraut (Uttar Pradesh), Delhi–Sonipat (Haryana), Delhi–Dharuhera (Haryana), and Delhi–Panipat (Haryana), improving connectivity between Delhi and neighbouring regions, officials said.
According to officials, expansion is also planned through several additional interstate routes, including Nanaksar Delhi–Ghaziabad Bus Terminal, Delhi–Rewari, Delhi–Karnal, Delhi–Rohtak, Delhi–Alwar, and Delhi–Jewar, to enhance accessibility for daily commuters and regional travelers.
The minister also said the government is also exploring interstate bus connectivity between Delhi and Bihar, keeping in mind the large Purvanchali population residing in the Capital.
“A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) is expected to be signed soon to operationalise these services and strengthen connectivity between Delhi and Bihar. Our aim is to strengthen interstate connectivity and ensure comfortable and affordable travel for people. At the same time, we are expanding bus services to important religious destinations so that devotees from Delhi can travel conveniently to places of faith across the country,” said the Transport Minister.
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