Ayodhya to be added in Delhi govt free pilgrimage scheme: Arvind Kejriwal

The Delhi Cabinet on Wednesday approved the inclusion of Ayodhya in its free pilgrimage scheme for the elderly, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced.

At present, Amritsar, Ujjain, Shirdi, Jammu, Dwarka, Tirupati, Rameshwaram, Haridwar, Bodh Gaya etc are part of the Mukhyamantri Teerth Yatra Yojna, wherein senior citizens are taken to pilgrimages by the government free of cost.

“We decided in the cabinet meeting today that Ayodhya will be added to Mukhyamantri Teerth Yatra Yojna. Under this scheme, senior citizens are taken for pilgrimages completely free of cost. All expenses, including AC train tickets, AC accommodation, food, local travel etc are borne by the government. Those going for the trip can take one person along, for example, a child. Their expenses will also be borne by the government,” Kejriwal said.

The scheme, launched in 2018, has been on hold because of Covid for the past year and a half but is expected to be restarted soon.

Kejriwal visited Ayodhya on Tuesday, where he promised that the Ram Temple would be made part of the government’s scheme. A cabinet meeting was scheduled immediately after his visit.

AAP leaders, including Kejriwal, have been visiting different states where elections are due next year, including Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa and Uttarakhand. The polls are crucial to the party’s expansion plans and state units, which have been working to broaden their base.

While the party’s main campaign point has been free power and subsidies, along with an improvement in government schools, it has also held various Tiranga yatras in Uttar Pradesh. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh have also been booked by the UP Police for holding the rallies.