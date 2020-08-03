Ayodhya echo in Delhi as BJP plans events, screening

Sweets being prepared in Ayodhya Thursday, ahead of bhoomi pujan on Aug 5. (Photo: ANI) Sweets being prepared in Ayodhya Thursday, ahead of bhoomi pujan on Aug 5. (Photo: ANI)

With the bhoomi pujan at the site for the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya scheduled for August 5, the BJP and VHP have planned a series of events in Delhi as well.

These include kavi sammelans at its Pant Marg office, decorating temples in markets and residential areas, holding community kitchens and installing LED screens in all 70 Assembly constituencies to live-stream the programme.

BJP Delhi president Adesh Gupta said the kavi sammelan will be organised at the party’s state office on the evening of August 4.

Called ‘Kaviyon ki ek sham — Ayodhya ke naam’, the event will see Union ministers, MPs and dignitaries in attendance.

“Poets such as Gajendra Solanki and Hari Om Pawar have been invited for the event,” said BJP leader Mahesh Verma, adding that social distancing norms will be followed.

Gupta said all MPs, MLAs, councillors and office bearers have been asked to light diyas in their houses and “celebrate the day like Diwali”.

Ashok Goel, media head of the Delhi BJP, said councillors, MLAs and party workers have been asked to ensure that temples are decorated and cleaned, and RWAs and market associations are being contacted to put up similar decorations with orange flags and set up community kitchens.

BJP MP from Northeast Manoj Tiwari will also be installing an LED screen at his official residence and will organise a puja there.

“Soil from Ayodhya has been brought which will be used during the puja,” said Neelkant Bakshi, co-incharge of social media of Delhi BJP.

Kapil Khanna, VHP’s Delhi state president, said: “The day will start with prabhat pheri, followed by kirtan and prasad at several temples in the city. At two temples, the event will be on a grand scale. Volunteers have been asked to hold similar activities in other temples, especially in seva bastis, across Delhi.”

Volunteers have also been asked to play bhajans and devotional songs in their areas but ensure it doesn’t disturb others, he said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd