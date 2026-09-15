Delhi gym owner shot dead: Gangster Himanshu Bhau claims responsibility

A day after 28-year-old gym owner Vijay Kumar Lohia was shot dead in South Delhi’s Aya Nagar, the Delhi Police claimed to have identified the shooters, one of whom is reportedly a resident of the same locality.

Sources said foreign-based gangster Himanshu Bhau has also claimed responsibility for the shooting in a purported social media post circulated late Monday night. Bhau is suspected to be hiding in the US. Police are verifying the authenticity of the post.

Sources said police are examining CCTV footage to trace the black Apache motorcycle on which two of the shooters fled towards Faridabad. One of them was seen wearing a cap and carrying a backpack.

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According to the police, the motorcycle’s registration number was found to be fake, while the weapons used in the shooting are suspected to be foreign-made pistols, which may have been supplied by the Bhau gang.

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Third murder in two years

Police investigation so far has revealed that this is the third murder in Aya Nagar village stemming from a feud over a financial dispute between two families living within a radius of one kilometre.

Vijay was shot dead outside his gym on Monday morning. He sustained more than 10 bullet injuries. In November last year, his uncle, Ratan Lohia, was also shot dead in a similar manner.

Following Ratan’s murder, police arrested the shooters as well as the alleged executor, who were reportedly members of the gangs of Western Uttar Pradesh gangster Randeep Bhati and foreign-based gangsters Neeraj Faridpuria and Bhau.

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How the feud began

Police said the family feud began in May 2024 with the murder of Arun Bidhuri, who was allegedly killed by Ratan’s son Deepak and Vijay’s elder brother Ajay. Deepak and Ajay, along with one Yogesh, are currently in jail in connection with Arun’s murder.

The shooters allegedly hired to kill Ratan were arranged by Kamal, Arun’s uncle, who has a criminal record. He was arrested following Ratan’s murder.

Police said following Ratan’s murder, both families held several meetings to resolve the issue amicably. Members of the local village panchayat also intervened, but efforts failed.

Sources said during a recent court hearing related to Arun’s murder, Ajay allegedly told the other party that they would “face the consequences” in the coming days. Police suspect this may have been one of the triggers behind his brother’s killing.

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Investigators believe the murder may have been planned several days in advance. Police suspect that the shooters had conducted a recce of the area and monitored Vijay’s movements, as he would visit his gym every morning.

Police may seek to question Kamal, who is lodged in Tihar Jail, as well as other family members of Arun, in connection with Vijay’s murder.

On Tuesday, Vijay’s family members and other local residents said they would hold a protest against the killing and seek justice for him.

His wife, Ritu, said that Vijay had been facing threats but had told her that he would not be targeted as he had nothing to do with Arun’s murder.