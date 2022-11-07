Enhanced awareness amongst healthcare workers needed to understand newer monkeypox infections: Study

A study conducted on the first five patients of monkeypox admitted at Lok Nayak Hospital in Delhi has said an intensified surveillance involving men who have sex with men (MSM), female sex workers, and the bisexual community is needed to understand the transmission of the virus.

All these patients were isolated at the Lok Nayak Hospital which was designated for monkeypox cases for reducing secondary transmission and infection control.

The report published as ‘Clinical presentation, viral kinetics, and management of human monkeypox cases from New Delhi, India 2022’ in a journal said an enhanced awareness is required amongst healthcare workers, specifically those working in STI clinics for understanding the newer presentations of the monkeypox infection.

According to the researchers involved in the study, including Dr Pragya Yadav of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and Dr Vineet Relhan, professor of dermatology at Lok Nayak Hospital, the detection of monkeypox cases in Delhi without a travel history to endemic or affected areas suggests the undetected circulation of MPXV (monkeypox virus) in the community. “It has been observed and reported that transmission of MPXV through MSM was the major reason for the monkeypox outbreak in 2022,” it added.

The researchers said two cases denied in-depth details of any sexual contact which is primarily due to the stigma associated with the disease. “This necessitates the counselling of monkeypox-positive cases to alleviate the fear, stigma, anxiety, stress, and depression associated with the infection,” they said.

The study said the asymptomatic or paucisymptomatic monkeypox cases could lead to the establishment of community transmission in vulnerable populations such as children, pregnant women, and immunocompromised individuals. “In our study, the monkeypox cases were mild and recovered completely. This emphasises the significance of timely clinical and laboratory diagnosis for early detection and patient management leading to recovery without secondary complications.”

The confirmed monkeypox cases presented between five and 14 days post onset day (POD) of illness. Of the five cases, three were men and two women with a mean age of 31.2 years and presented with mild to moderate grade intermittent fever with myalgia. “All of them presented to the hospitals with vesicles, and pustules with the absence of the traditional evolution of the lesions from maculopapular to crust. The lesions were most commonly observed on the genitals, groins, lower limbs, trunk, and upper limbs and were pruritic,” said the report.

The report added the patients were encouraged to wear full-sleeve and fully-covered clothes to prevent secondary infections in the lesions. The lesions were covered with disposal sheets to reduce exposure. Patients were also provided with surgical masks to reduce respiratory droplets and fomites.