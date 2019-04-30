Avtar Singh, once bellboy, tea seller, is new North body mayor

Avtar Singh, the councillor from Civil Lines, was elected as the Mayor of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation on Monday.

Advertising

A senior BJP leader said, “The party has shown confidence in Singh as he has been a very hard working leader. He is from the Mallah community and also a Sikh, which will send out a positive signal to the people of the community before the Lok Sabha polls.”

Singh said he worked at a five-star hotel in Delhi as a bellboy for two years starting 1989, after which he decided to launch his own small business. “I sold tea under a peepul tree for 10 years,” he said. He also tried his hand in other businesses like a courier service.

Singh joined the RSS at the age of seven, and worked for the organisation even when he was struggling. He has also performed several roles in the Ramlila.

Advertising

Anju Kamalkant and Sunita Kangra, both belonging to the Scheduled Caste category, were declared as mayoral candidates for the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) respectively, with Kangra being elected mayor only recently. The BJP has the majority in all three civic bodies.

Sanjay Goyal, Yogesh Verma and Raj Dutt Gahlot have been declared as candidates for the deputy mayor elections to the EDMC, NDMC and SDMC respectively.

This year, as per the rotation basis, the mayoral seat is reserved for the SC category. The elected mayors and deputy mayors get a year-long term in Delhi.