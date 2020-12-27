Delhi: Avoid drinking, says IMD in cold warning

Maximum temperature is also forecast to fall by 3 to 5 degrees Celsius after December 28. (Representational)

Cold wave conditions are forecast in Delhi and north India Monday onwards, which has prompted the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to advise people against drinking alcohol.

In a forecast on Friday, the IMD said minimum temperatures would rise in the plains of north India — including in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and north Rajasthan — until Sunday, before falling by 3 to 5 degrees Celsius.

Maximum temperature is also forecast to fall by 3 to 5 degrees Celsius after December 28.

In an impact based advisory, the IMD said, “Moisturise your skin regularly with oil or cream. Eat fruits & vegetables rich in Vitamin C and drink sufficient fluids, preferably warm fluids to maintain adequate immunity. Don’t drink alcohol — it reduces your body temperature.”

Rainfall and snowfall is forecast in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand under the influence of a Western Disturbance between Sunday and Monday.

After passing of this Western Disturbance, cold northwesterly winds blowing from the western Himalayan region would lead to cold or severe cold wave conditions in parts of Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh Monday onwards, as per the IMD.

Cold wave is when the minimum temperature dips to 10 degrees Celsius or less and the departure from normal temperature is 4.5 degrees Celsius or lower. In severe cold wave, departure from normal temperature is 6.5 degrees or lower. Delhi has recorded five cold wave days so far this month.

The IMD’s Safdarjung observatory, which is representative of Delhi, recorded a minimum temperature of 4.4 degrees Celsius on Saturday and maximum of 21.9 degrees Celsius.

By December 31, minimum temperature is forecast to fall to 3 degrees Celsius and maximum to 19 degrees Celsius.