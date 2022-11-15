Fewer ‘severe’ air days, better average AQI so far in Delhi this November

Although still heavily polluted, Delhi’s average AQI for the first two weeks of November this year has been better than that of previous years, according to data from the pollution board.

The average air quality index (AQI) from November 1 to 14 this year was 353, lower than the 387 recorded last year, 383 recorded in 2020, and 376 in 2019. This year’s average is the lowest for the first two weeks of November since 2015. In 2015, the average was 367, it was 411 in 2016, 398 in 2017 and 361 in 2018, going by the data from Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) bulletins.

The city has also recorded fewer ‘severe’ air days in the first two weeks of November. AQI between 401 and 500 is considered to be ‘severe’. This year, AQI has been in the ‘severe’ category on three days in the two weeks from November 1 to 14. In contrast, there were seven such days over the same two-week period in November over the past two years. In November 2019, the first two weeks of the month recorded six ‘severe’ air days. In 2018, there were five ‘severe’ air days from November 1 to 14, seven in 2017, and nine in 2016.

AQI in the ‘severe’ range can affect healthy people and “seriously impacts those with existing diseases”, according to the CPCB.

In 2015, 2018, 2020 and 2021, Diwali was celebrated in the first two weeks of November, while Diwali was marked in October this year.

According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), local surface winds have been helping with the dispersion of pollutants. The daily peak contribution of stubble burning to PM2.5 levels in Delhi has also been lower this year at 34 per cent on November 3. The peak was higher at 48 per cent last year and 42 per cent in 2020.

The 24-hour average AQI at 9 am on Tuesday in Delhi was 236, in the ‘poor’ category. At some monitoring stations, like the ones at Sri Aurobindo Marg, Lodhi Road and Aya Nagar, the AQI had improved to be in the ‘moderate’ category Tuesday morning. It is likely to remain in the ‘poor’ category till November 17, according to a forecast issued by the Air Quality Early Warning System on Monday.

The AQI in Gurgaon and Faridabad on Tuesday morning was in the ‘poor’ category, while at 191 it was ‘moderate’ in Noida. AQI between 201 and 300 is considered to be ‘poor’, while a figure in the 101 to 200 range is considered to be ‘moderate’.