scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Mar 01, 2023
Advertisement

‘Avatar’ promotion: Delhi HC nixes order rejecting Twentieth Century Fox plea to register trademark for jewellery, watches

The registration application of the production house was rejected on the basis that ‘AVATAR’ was visually and phonetically similar to another mark ‘AVATHAR’.

avatar 2, delhi high court order, indian expressDelhi High Court overrules registry's decision to deny Twentieth Century Fox trademark registration for watches and jewelry. (File)
Listen to this article
‘Avatar’ promotion: Delhi HC nixes order rejecting Twentieth Century Fox plea to register trademark for jewellery, watches
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The Delhi High Court has dismissed the trademark registry’s order rejecting production house Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation’s plea for registering the ‘Avatar’ trademark for jewellery and watches to promote the movie ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’, which was released in December last year.

A single judge bench of Justice C Hari Shankar in its February 27 decision held that the basis on which the registration application of the production house was rejected was that the same was visually and phonetically similar to another mark ‘AVATHAR’ and this was incorrect. The high court set aside the order passed by the trademark registry senior examiner on September 13, 2022, and said, “As appellant’s mark was never advertised, having been rejected at an initial stage, the registrar is directed to advertise the mark and proceed thereafter in accordance with law.”

In coming to its decision, the high court examined Section 11(1) of The Trade Marks Act which states that mere identity or similarity of the mark of which registration is sought, and the earlier mark, is not sufficient ground to reject the application seeking trademark registration. Justice Shankar said that in terms of Section 11(1), the senior examiner was to compare the two marks and assess whether ‘AVATAR’ was identical or similar to ‘AVATHAR’, whether the goods and services covered by the two marks were identical or similar, and whether, because of these factors, a likelihood of confusion on the part of the public existed.

Applying the test, Justice Shankar said that the two marks are phonetically similar, however, “mere phonetic similarity is insufficient to render the marks identical or similar within the meaning of Section 11(1)” as the similarity should result in a likelihood of confusion in the public’s mind.

The high court further observed that ‘AVATHAR’ was a composite mark consisting of a sketch of the face of a lady alongside the word ‘Avathar’ written both in English and Tamil. “The principle that composite marks are to be compared as a whole, unless individual parts thereof are registered separately, is a thread that runs through the Trade Marks Act,” the high court said, adding that only the two words cannot be compared and the two marks have to be compared as a whole.

Also Read
Delhi News Highlights: Arrested AAP ministers Manish Sisodia, Satyendar J...
delhi liquor policy, manish sisodia, sisodia arrest, BJP on delhi liquor policy, what is delhi liquor policy, Indian Express
Even BJP didn't anticipate how Delhi excise issue would snowball
Flower pots for G20 event stolen in Gurgaon; 2 booked
‘Has efficacious remedies’: Supreme Court junks bail plea of Manish Sisod...

“The court is of the opinion that the senior examiner erred in merely emphasising the phonetic similarity between ‘AVATHAR’ and ‘AVATAR’, without recognising the fact that the cited mark was a composite device mark containing a sketch, as well as the word AVATHAR written in two languages, compositely registered, with no registration of its individual parts or elements,” the high court said. It also observed that no person of “average intelligence and imperfect recollection” would get confused between the two marks and allowed Twentieth Century’s plea.

First published on: 01-03-2023 at 10:22 IST
Next Story

One-day Hoshiarpur Literature Festival to be held on March 4

Subscribe Now | Get a monthy Indian Express digital subscription
SEE PLANS
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Mar 01: Latest News
Advertisement
close