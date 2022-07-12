scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, July 11, 2022

Avail property tax rebate through waste segregation, recycling

L-G V K Saxena announced the policy changes in the tax structure, called the Sah-Bhagita scheme.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
July 12, 2022 1:55:13 am
An additional 5% rebate will be available if the colony implements 100% waste segregation at source. (Express file photo, representational)

The MCD’s new property tax structure will incentivise group housing societies that carry out waste segregation at source and recycling. According to officials, the corporation will provide a 10% rebate to those group housing societies in which 90% residents pay tax.

Besides, an additional 5% rebate will be available if the colony implements 100% waste segregation at source, composting of wet waste in the colony, re-cycling of recyclable dry waste and handing over remaining dry waste to the MCD or its authorised agencies.

Explained

Fresh push

The new policy incentivises waste segregation, de-centralised processing, recycling and reuse in order to get rebate and concessions in property tax. Through this, the MCD is making a renewed push for waste segregation, which has seen several hits and misses in the past.

L-G V K Saxena Monday announced the policy changes in the tax structure, called the Sah-Bhagita scheme. “The scheme aims at improving efficiency and compliance in tax collection by incentivising RWAs which, on achieving 90% tax collection from total number of properties in their societies and colonies, can recommend development work to the tune of 10% of tax collection subject to a ceiling of Rs 1 lakh in their areas,” said a senior official.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-July 11, 2022: Why to read ‘The Fall of the Presidential Palace ...Premium
UPSC Key-July 11, 2022: Why to read ‘The Fall of the Presidential Palace ...
C Raja Mohan writes: India’s new West Asia approach is a welcome break wi...Premium
C Raja Mohan writes: India’s new West Asia approach is a welcome break wi...
From media to medicine to Apple Health V-P: Sumbul Desai’s Indian r...Premium
From media to medicine to Apple Health V-P: Sumbul Desai’s Indian r...
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
More from Delhi

The civic agency will soon announce implementation of uniform new rates, which will be applicable from July 16, 2022.

Express Investigation The Uber Files | The Indian Express is part of a global consortium analysing thousands of emails and documnets from Uber

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 11: Latest News
Advertisement