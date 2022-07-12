Avail property tax rebate through waste segregation, recycling

The MCD’s new property tax structure will incentivise group housing societies that carry out waste segregation at source and recycling. According to officials, the corporation will provide a 10% rebate to those group housing societies in which 90% residents pay tax.

Besides, an additional 5% rebate will be available if the colony implements 100% waste segregation at source, composting of wet waste in the colony, re-cycling of recyclable dry waste and handing over remaining dry waste to the MCD or its authorised agencies.

Explained Fresh push The new policy incentivises waste segregation, de-centralised processing, recycling and reuse in order to get rebate and concessions in property tax. Through this, the MCD is making a renewed push for waste segregation, which has seen several hits and misses in the past.

L-G V K Saxena Monday announced the policy changes in the tax structure, called the Sah-Bhagita scheme. “The scheme aims at improving efficiency and compliance in tax collection by incentivising RWAs which, on achieving 90% tax collection from total number of properties in their societies and colonies, can recommend development work to the tune of 10% of tax collection subject to a ceiling of Rs 1 lakh in their areas,” said a senior official.

The civic agency will soon announce implementation of uniform new rates, which will be applicable from July 16, 2022.