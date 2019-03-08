Auto-rickshaw fares in Delhi hiked by over 18%

Toggle Menu
The existing auto-rickshaw fare in the city is Rs 8 per kilometre which has been raised to Rs 9.50, an increase of 18.75 per cent.

The revised charges will be implemented after the Transport Department’s notification. (Express photo by Ravi Kanojia/File)

The Delhi Cabinet Friday approved recommendations of a fare revision committee to hike auto-rickshaw tariffs by Rs 1.50 per kilometre.

The meter-down charge of Rs 25 per two kilometre has also been revised by the committee to Rs 25 for 1.5 kilometre, said Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot.

The revised charges will be implemented after the Transport Department’s notification, Gahlot said.

In reply to a question, the transport minister said fare revision is not a reserved subject and there is no need for the approval of the Lieutenant Governor.

The auto-rickshaw meters will be re-calibrated to charge the revised fare, the minister said.

