Auto driver tries to flee from police, dies in road accident in Delhi’s Civil Lines

An autorickshaw driver, who was allegedly trying to escape from the police, died in a road accident in North Delhi’s Civil Lines on Saturday night, officers said.

Rahul, 22, was called to the police station after a woman alleged that she was harassed by him. He tried to escape, but was hit by a light motor vehicle (LMV) and succumbed to the injuries later, the police said. A case of causing death by negligence and rash driving has also been registered against the driver of the LMV who is yet to be caught, they said.

According to the police, the incident took place after 11 pm on Saturday. A 40-year-old woman approached the Civil Lines police station alleging that she was molested and that the auto driver was outside the Metro station. Two policemen went with her to the Metro station and found the autorickshaw driver.

Sagar Singh Kalsi, DCP (North), said the man was in an inebriated condition. “They asked him to come to the police station. On reaching the police station, the auto driver was parking his autorickshaw when the woman became aggressive towards him. The staff tried pacifying her. Meanwhile, the man tried escaping from the gate itself. In the process, he got hit by an unknown vehicle. The man was taken to a hospital where died during treatment,” the DCP added.

Meanwhile, the family of the deceased driver staged a protest outside the police station demanding to see the woman complainant. “They stayed there for three to four hours and left after the staff intervened. We requested them to leave and come back at 10 am. Their complaints will be heard,” said an officer.

The police said that following the woman’s complaint, the autorickshaw driver had been booked under IPC sections 354 (assault to woman with intent to outrage modesty) and 509 (act intended to insult modesty).