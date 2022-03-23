scorecardresearch
Tuesday, March 22, 2022
Auto driver killed in crash, BMW owner held

A 35-year-old autorickshaw driver was killed after a BMW car allegedly rammed into the vehicle in the early hours of Monday on the Delhi-Meerut highway. The deceased, Sher Mohammad, was heading home when the accused hit him before fleeing the spot.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
March 23, 2022 1:50:53 am
Gaba lives with his wife and son in Vivek Vihar, and was out driving with the latter when his vehicle allegedly hit the auto. The two allegedly left the car and went home, said police. (Representational)

Police said they have arrested businessman Anoop Gaba for alleged rash driving and negligence.

Gaba lives with his wife and son in Vivek Vihar, and was out driving with the latter when his vehicle allegedly hit the auto. The two allegedly left the car and went home, said police.

Priyanka Kashyap, DCP (East) said, “We asked locals and found that a group of people had taken the injured autorickshaw driver to a hospital while the accused had fled. We called the crime team to inspect the spot. During investigation, the owner of the BMW was identified and arrested.”

The car had a Noida registration number. After several raids, Anoop was arrested, police said.

“We are conducting a test to check the blood alcohol level. We have been told that Anoop is a businessman and also deals in properties,” said a police officer.

