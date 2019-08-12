Auto driver held for killing elderly woman in Gurgaon

Almost 10 days after a 72-year-old woman was found dead in her house at Gurgaon’s DLF Phase I, police arrested an auto driver for the crime. Another accused, who allegedly planned the murder and worked in the woman’s house as a labourer, is still absconding.

Advertising

Police said the victim, Indra Khanna, was found dead at her home on August 2. “An FIR was registered, and CCTV footage of all nearby cameras was checked. Labourers working at the woman’s home were questioned. On August 8, one of the accused was arrested from West Bengal’s Nadia district,” said Gurgaon Police PRO Subhash Boken.

The accused, Gautamdas (28), was arrested and taken into four days’ transit remand. “During questioning, he said he and the labourer decided to murder the woman and steal her jewellery as they were having financial issues,” Boken said.