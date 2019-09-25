Auto driver held for flashing three students outside JNU gate

A 27-year-old autorickshaw driver was arrested by Delhi Police for allegedly flashing and masturbating in front of three students of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) outside the campus gate.

An FIR has been registered at Kishangarh police station and the accused was arrested from the spot, a senior police officer said. Police said the arrested accused has been identified as Akhilesh Kumar, who hails from Uttar Pradesh’s Kannauj.

“The incident took place around 10 pm on September 17, when the three students were returning to their hostel in JNU. They noticed the accused had unzipped his trousers outside gate number 1 of the university, and was flashing at them,” said a police officer.

The complainant alleged that when they saw him, instead of leaving the spot, the accused started masturbating in front of them.

“One of the women then raised an alarm and informed the security guard about the incident. The accused tried to escape from the spot, leaving his autorickshaw behind, but he was soon caught,” an officer said.

“Police were informed and the accused was handed over to them. The complainant and her friends went to Kishangarh police station, where an FIR was registered against him,” the officer added. During questioning, the accused told police he drove somebody else’s auto on a shift basis.