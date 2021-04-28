Authority issues norms for sale of property in Gurgaon on carpet area basis

“Only on carpet area basis” and sale of property on the basis of “super area or any other basis” is illegal.

Officials from the Haryana Real Estate Regulatory Authority, Gurgaon, at a press conference on Tuesday, specified that conveyance deeds in the district can be executed “only on carpet area basis” and sale of property on the basis of “super area or any other basis” is illegal.

“The practice of real estate on super area basis is misleading, ambiguous, opaque, and gives rise to confusion and complexities and at times results in avoidable litigation. To ensure sale of property or of real estate projects is done in an efficient and transparent manner and to protect the interest of consumers, HARERA, Gurugram has issued regulations for sale of apartment or building in any real estate project on carpet area basis,” said Dr K K Khandelwal, chairman, HARERA, Gurgaon.

Sameer Kumar, Member, HARERA, Gurgaon, added, “Any agreement for sale on any other basis except on carpet area shall amount to indulgence in unfair trade practice/fraudulent practice by the promoter and shall attract appropriate action as per the relevant provisions of the Act.”