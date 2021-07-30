Delhi: Authorities sound alert as water level of Yamuna crosses danger mark

Officials said the water is expected to rise for the next few hours and will recede only after evening. (Photo: PTI)

The water level of the Yamuna river crossed the danger level of 205.32 metre at 11 am on Thursday, prompting authorities to issue an alert for the people residing in the floodplains.

The gates of the outfall drains that reach the Yamuna have been closed to control the water level which now stands at 205.34 metres. Rainfall in the upper reaches of the Yamuna meant that discharge of water from the Hathnikund barrage in Haryana was high on Thursday — 93,299 cusecs at 10 am. The discharge at 10 am this morning had, however, fallen to 19,056 cusecs.

The discharge from the barrage had hit a high of 1,70,000 cusecs on Wednesday, leading to a rise in the water level, officials of the Irrigation and Flood Control Department said. The levels are expected to continue to rise for the next few hours and might recede by evening, they added.

Sonika Singh, the District Magistrate of East Delhi, said boats and quick response teams have been deployed along the Yamuna and all district magistrates are on high alert. Evacuation has not been initiated yet and water levels will be observed closely for the next hour to determine whether it will be necessary.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological department stated that Delhi-NCR will witness moderate rainfall for the fourth consecutive day and overcast conditions are likely to prevail.

Thunderstorms and light-to-moderate rainfall are likely to continue over parts of South and Southwest Delhi, the 9 am update from the IMD informed.

The national capital saw heavy rainfall on Thursday with the Safdarjung weather station recording 72 mm of rain.

The maximum temperature on Friday is likely to be 32 degrees Celsius while the minimum will be 24 degrees Celsius. The relative humidity at 8.30 am on Friday stood at 93%. IMD predicts rains to continue in the national capital for the next five days.