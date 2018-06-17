Authorities say injuries self-inflicted: Mystery over death of inmate at Tihar

Tihar Jail officials maintained that the man inflicted injuries on himself to implicate a fellow inmate. (Express Archive) Tihar Jail officials maintained that the man inflicted injuries on himself to implicate a fellow inmate. (Express Archive)

A 23-year-old inmate, accused in the gangrape of a minor girl, died after he allegedly hit his head on the wall of his cell at Tihar Jail on Saturday, police said. Tihar Jail officials have maintained that the dead, Narender Prasad, “inflicted injuries on himself” in order to pin blame on a fellow inmate.

However, Prasad’s family and lawyer claim that he was murdered inside the jail, and that the jail officials could not explain the circumstances leading to his death. Prasad was the main accused in the kidnapping and gangrape of a minor girl in outer Delhi in 2015. The victim was allegedly kidnapped by Prasad and his associates, and gangraped in a Tata Sumo car, police said. Prasad, along with the other accused, was arrested when an ASI-rank officer from the Traffic Police intercepted them travelling in the car, and rescued the girl.

Prasad’s lawyer AP Singh said his client was due for a court hearing on July 11. “We were going to apply for bail in the gangrape case, which is being heard at the Tiz Hazari court. My client had been claiming that he was being harassed inside the jail. I had told him to stay out of trouble till he gets bail,” Singh said.

Tihar Jail officials claimed that on Saturday morning, Prasad got into a fight with a fellow inmate over buckets. After the fight, he allegedly threatened the inmate that he would “implicate him in a case”. When he was found with the head injury, he was taken to Deen Dayal Upadhyaya (DDU) hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. “We have initiated our own inquiry into the matter. However, it appears that the inmate had banged his head on the wall. It is not a case of murder as has been portrayed,” said Tihar Jail Director General Ajay Kashyap.

Prasad’s father Ganga Prasad said he was informed by the police at 3 pm following which he reached the Hari Nagar police station, and sent his elder son to DDU hospital to inquire about the incident. “My son was constantly harassed by the jail authorities, who used to beat him and ask for money. He had recently taken up work at the prison factory and was happy earning money. They must answer how my son died inside the jail,” alleged the father.

The local Sub-Divisonal Magistrate will make a final report in the matter. “The final report is awaited… Only after the exact nature of injuries is established, along with the cause of death, that action will be taken in the case,” said DCP (West) Vijay Kumar Singh.

