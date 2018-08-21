Australian embassy in Delhi says over 50 duped by work visa promise, case filed

In recent weeks, more than 50 people approached the High Commission after paying lakhs for a work visa, only to be informed that they have been duped. In recent weeks, more than 50 people approached the High Commission after paying lakhs for a work visa, only to be informed that they have been duped.

After receiving several complaints from the Australian High Commission alleging that an employment agency operating in southwest Delhi was duping innocent people in the name of providing visa to them, the Delhi Police has launched a probe.

In recent weeks, more than 50 people approached the High Commission after paying lakhs for a work visa, only to be informed that they have been duped, said a senior police officer, adding that an FIR has been registered and further investigations are underway.

“The Australian High Commission is concerned about the growing number of victims and advises any potential visa applicants to exercise caution when visa agencies offer jobs. Australia does not have a work visa program of the sort being promoted by the scammers — our Temporary Skills Shortage work visa is run only with approved sponsors, and only for applicants with specific skills in demand in Australia,” said an embassy spokesperson.

“Some of the recent victims claimed that they paid up to Rs 50,000 just for a non-existent airfare and a medical check with an unauthorised clinic, in addition to all the other fees they have been charged,” he added.

The alleged agency also provided the victims with a fake visa grant notice, which links to a non-genuine visa checking service on a fake website. “We work with website hosts to take down fake websites, but the scammers often start again with a different site. We encourage victims of this and other scams to promptly report this illegal activity to local authorities,” he said.

