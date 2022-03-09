Australian Army Chief on four-day India visit, meets security chiefs

Chief of Australian Army Lt Gen Richard Maxwell Burr is on a four-day visit to India, which began on Tuesday. Burr met his Indian counterpart Gen MM Naravane, Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari and Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar on Wednesday, along with other senior military officers.

The Army said in a statement on Wednesday that Burr and Naravane “exchanged views on the current global situation and the situation in Indo-Pacific in addition to discussing measures for enhancing defence cooperation between both armies.”

He also met Vice Army Chief Lt Gen Manoj Pande and discussed “regional security perspectives”. Over the next two days, Burr will visit Indian Army formations and units deployed along western borders, the Army said.

The visit comes in the backdrop of China’s soured relations with both Australia and India, which are two of the four members of the Quad, the other two being the United States and Japan.

China views the Quad as an attempt by the US to “disrupt” regional peace and stability. China’s Foreign Minister and State Councillor Wang Yi told reporters in Beijing on Monday that America’s “Indo-Pacific strategy is becoming a by-word for bloc politics.”

He said that the US “professes a desire to advance regional cooperation, but in reality it is stoking geopolitical rivalry,” is “forming exclusive clubs” and is “setting and imposing rules that suit itself and its acolytes.”

Wang said that from “strengthening the Five Eyes to peddling the Quad, from piecing together AUKUS to tightening bilateral military alliances, the US is staging a five-four-three-two formation in the Asia-Pacific. This is by no means some kind of blessing for the region, but a sinister move to disrupt regional peace and stability.”

While the US and Australia are part of all three, Five Eyes is an intelligence alliance that also includes Canada, New Zealand and the United Kingdom; Quad also has India and Japan; while AUKUS is the latest trilateral security pact between the US, Australia and the UK, under which the US will share nuclear submarine technology with Australia.