Aurangabad-bound special train carrying over 950 migrants leaves from UP

District Magistrate, Suhas LY, told the reporters, “In the first phase, we have attempted to send people back to their homes in Bihar. This will continue over the next few days.” (Express/Representational image) District Magistrate, Suhas LY, told the reporters, “In the first phase, we have attempted to send people back to their homes in Bihar. This will continue over the next few days.” (Express/Representational image)

A train carrying 970 migrant workers left for Aurangabad district in Bihar left from Dadri Railway Station at 1 pm on May 16, commencing Gautam Budha Nagar’s plan to send migrants to their home states.

District Magistrate, Suhas LY, told the reporters, “In the first phase, we have attempted to send people back to their homes in Bihar. This will continue over the next few days. The train for Aurangabad just left and three other trains are scheduled for today. We request people to wait patiently. They will receive messages on their phones that will serve as train tickets. People will be picked up from common points near their homes and brought to the railway station.”

Teams have been sent to identify people who wish to go back but do not have smartphones and cannot register themselves on the district’s portal, the DM said.

“Our team is on the ground, trying to identify such people and make arrangements for them,” he said.

A district official said passengers from different locations in Gautam Budha Nagar were picked up early-morning. The administration has set aside around 70 buses for the purpose. Rajeev Rai, SDM, Dadri, said, “1300 people were registered for this train on the jansunwai website. Not all have showed up but we are waiting for more to board the train.” The train was initially scheduled for 11 am. However, people showed up even later.

The coaches that have a capacity of 75 carried around 50 people each. Health teams were stationed to conduct thermal checks – once before entering the station and again after everyone took their seats on the train. “Those with a temperature of over hundred are not to board trains. Ambulances will be arranged to take people to the nearest hospital if symptoms are detected,” said a health official.

Three other trains left for Sasaram, Buxar and Siwan later in the day.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd