Aunt, father among 6 held for selling newborn

Nearly four days after a newborn was kidnapped in Rohini, the Delhi Police recovered the infant from Faridabad and arrested six persons, including his father, in connection with the case. Police said two of the accused, including the infant’s aunt, allegedly spiked the mother’s food with sedatives and kidnapped the infant after she fell asleep. So far, Rs 5 lakh has been recovered from the possession of the accused, who allegedly sold the baby, police said.

Senior police officers said they have also recovered an unidentified baby from the accused.

A PCR call about the incident was made at 3.36 pm Friday. A 28-year-old woman told police that her five-day-old baby had gone missing from their home around 12.30 pm.

DCP (Rohini) Pranav Tayal said, “The mother had searched everywhere but the child was nowhere to be found. We sent teams to investigate and registered a kidnapping case. Multiple CCTVs were scanned and we found that two women were seen carrying the missing baby outside the house.”

A team led by inspector Rajeev Ranjan identified one of the women as the baby’s 30-year-old aunt, who runs a grocery shop in the area. Police said she was questioned and confessed that she had kidnapped the baby with the help of another woman she met at her store. The two wanted to earn ‘easy money’, and had also roped in the baby’s father, police said.

“The father was facing losses in his business and wanted to sell his child to earn money. He was paid around Rs 1 lakh. According to the plan, one of the accused invited the baby’s mother to stay at her house after delivery. There, she gave the mother sedatives and kidnapped the child,” said an officer.

Police said that to recover the missing baby, they arrested one of the accused women from her residence and went to an IVF clinic in Noida. They found that the women went with their associate to a clinic where they allegedly gave the baby to its staffers.

The three women, including the aunt, were offered Rs 50,000 each. We went to the clinic and arrested a staffer. He was interrogated. We found that one of his colleagues works as a consultant at the clinic and keeps a record of all the couples who can’t conceive. On further interrogation, Yogesh revealed that the baby was in Faridabad,” said the DCP.

Police teams rushed to Faridabad and recovered the baby. According to police, the baby was sold to a man who was not aware of the kidnapping, and was instead told he was adopting the child.

DCP Tayal said, “ We suspect the IVF staffer and her associates are involved in 5-6 similar cases. Our team has already recovered another kidnapped baby. We are looking into missing person’s reports across Delhi-NCR.”