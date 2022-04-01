Audit team to look into structural issues of 60 societies: Gurgaon DC

Gurgaon deputy commissioner (DC) Thursday gave directions to constitute a structural audit team that will address complaints related to irregularities in construction and structural safety, received from over 60 colonies and group housing societies in Gurgaon in the past two years.

Gurgaon DC Nishant Kumar Yadav said, “Since over 60 complaints have been received from societies, we have decided to empanel structural auditors and private agencies as part of a structural audit team. They will, prima facie, conduct verification of the infrastructure and structural issues of these societies. In cases where larger structural issues persist, we will get a probe conducted under the supervision of government agencies and in cases where only smaller infrastructure issues are reported, these private agencies can propose corrective measures. So, we will divide these complaints among the panel of agencies, who will then do a visual inspection and submit a report.”

He added that the terms and criteria for empanelment of agencies in terms of costing, expenses for audit and experience were also discussed.

The DC held a meeting with structural audit firms, experts from the construction sector and members of resident welfare associations Thursday, and sought suggestions to make high rise buildings safe. Officials said a discussion was held on redressal of complaints related to the structural safety of buildings and steps to be taken to ensure that an incident like the one that occurred in Chintels Paradiso society, where two women were killed after a large portion of an apartment had collapsed, is not repeated.

The DC said that in the last two years, complaints of irregularities in the construction of buildings were received from 60 colonies and group housing societies. “The state government is also preparing a policy in this regard. To prepare this policy, suggestions have been sought from all stakeholders and experts related to make a road map for the future,” said Yadav.

The DC asked the experts present in the meeting to send suggestions in this regard to the district administration in two days. After suggestions are received, a structural audit team would be constituted within 10 days.

In the meeting, RS Bhath, district town planner (enforcement), Gurgaon, presented an outline of the work done by the department of town and country planning regarding the structural audit. “Most of these complaints are related to the structure of buildings and it is important to divide them into ‘moderate,’ ‘severe’ and ‘critical’ categories and, accordingly, a draft of a plan of action to redress these complaints will be prepared,” he added.

He said it is necessary to divide the cost of structural audit as per the category of the complaint. So, a system will be created to ensure that the developer and allottees work in coordination. He said the satisfaction of allottees was paramount for the audit and that it was important it is conducted in a fair and impartial way.